Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Morgan County health and government officials discuss coronavirus impact Full Story

Supreme Court says states can punish Electoral College voters

The Supreme Court said Monday th...

Posted: Jul 6, 2020 9:57 AM
Updated: Jul 6, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

The Supreme Court said Monday that states can punish members of the Electoral College who fail to fulfill a pledge to vote for a state's popular vote winner in presidential elections.

The case comes as the election season is heating up and the Electoral College will once again be front and center in an increasingly polarized and volatile political atmosphere.

In 2016, 10 of the 538 presidential electors went rogue, attempting to vote for someone other than their pledged candidate. In all, 32 states and the District of Columbia have laws that are meant to discourage faithless electors. But until 2016, no state had ever actually punished or removed an elector because of his or her vote.

The vote count was 9-0.

'Today, we consider whether a State may also penalize an elector for breaking his pledge and voting for someone other than the presidential candidate who won his State's popular vote. We hold that a State may do so,' Justice Elena Kagan said.

Three presidential electors in Washington state, for example, voted for Colin Powell in 2016 rather than Hillary Clinton and one voted for anti-Keystone XL pipeline protester Faith Spotted Eagle. A $1,000 fine was upheld by the state Supreme Court.

In Colorado, the legal outcome was different when Micheal Baca sought to vote for John Kasich instead of Clinton.

Baca's vote was rejected and he was removed and replaced with a substitute who voted for Clinton. Baca was referred for potential perjury prosecution, although no charges were filed. He filed suit, and ultimately won when the 10th US Circuit Court of Appeals held that while the state does have the power to appoint electors, that does not extend to the power to remove them.

During oral arguments, Frodo Baggins, a hobbit from the 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy, became a part of the court's historical record.

In a line of hypothetical questioning, Justice Clarence Thomas used Baggins as a case study.

'The elector who had promised to vote for the winning candidate could suddenly say, 'You know, I'm going to vote for Frodo Baggins. I really like Frodo Baggins.' And you're saying, under your system, you can't do anything about that,' Thomas asked Baca's attorney, Jason Harrow.

'Your honor, I think there is something to be done, because that would be a vote for a non-person. No matter how big a fan many people are of Frodo Baggins,' Harrow said.

There is an elector for every member of the House of Representatives, the Senate plus an additional three for people who live in the District of Columbia. It takes 270 votes to get a majority of the Electoral College. If there is a tie or nobody gets to the majority, then the election goes to the House of Representatives.

'This has become a big deal because there is a large risk that for the third time in this century, the popular vote winner and the electoral vote winner will be different people,' said Reed W. Hundt, who runs a foundation called Making Every Vote Count.

To Lawrence Lessig, a Harvard Law professor behind the challenges, the answer is clear that while the state has the power to appoint a slate of presidential electors who are members of the same party as the ticket that wins the popular vote, those electors, once appointed, can cast their votes however they like.

He argued that if the court allowed states to step in to penalize the electors, it could have unexpected consequences. For instance, a state might feel free to take more drastic steps, including passing laws to bar an elector to vote for a candidate who has not released a copy of their tax returns.

Washington state Attorney General Robert Ferguson told the justices that since the creation of the Electoral College, there have only been 165 faithless electors representing less than 1% of the Electoral College votes cast for president. Of those, 71 changed their vote in 1872 and 1912 because the candidate they pledged their vote for died.

'The scattered examples that remain have been largely symbolic gestures with no chance of impacting results,' Ferguson said, adding that 'over the last century, no elector for a winning presidential candidate has switched votes to the losing candidate.'

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 43450

Reported Deaths: 984
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson5221152
Montgomery4127103
Mobile4080134
Tuscaloosa228842
Marshall171110
Madison14307
Lee138437
Shelby128423
Morgan11025
Walker93924
Elmore92514
Franklin89514
Dallas8809
Baldwin8649
Etowah73913
DeKalb7195
Butler63328
Chambers62927
Autauga60712
Tallapoosa59169
Russell5520
Unassigned50323
Houston4964
Limestone4950
Lauderdale4906
Lowndes47221
Cullman4524
Pike4295
Colbert3956
St. Clair3822
Coffee3772
Bullock36910
Covington3587
Calhoun3545
Escambia3506
Barbour3492
Hale31121
Talladega3097
Marengo30211
Wilcox2918
Dale2880
Sumter28512
Clarke2746
Jackson2732
Winston2583
Chilton2462
Blount2351
Monroe2352
Pickens2356
Marion22413
Conecuh2097
Randolph2069
Choctaw19512
Macon1949
Bibb1901
Greene1868
Perry1771
Henry1343
Crenshaw1253
Washington1097
Lawrence1080
Cherokee977
Geneva800
Lamar771
Fayette701
Clay652
Coosa581
Cleburne361
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 51316

Reported Deaths: 645
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby11793200
Davidson11089122
Rutherford298735
Hamilton278135
Sumner161052
Trousdale14985
Williamson131315
Out of TN11857
Knox11717
Wilson94117
Putnam8837
Robertson83411
Sevier8043
Bradley7073
Lake6920
Tipton6455
Unassigned6351
Bledsoe6201
Bedford5705
Montgomery5547
Macon4654
Maury3543
Hardeman3434
Hamblen3404
Fayette3172
Madison2992
Loudon2871
Rhea2860
Dyer2511
McMinn23718
Cheatham2301
Blount2273
Dickson2090
Cumberland1814
Washington1650
Lawrence1636
Lauderdale1453
Anderson1422
Monroe1406
Jefferson1360
Gibson1291
Smith1201
Coffee1190
Sullivan1172
Obion1122
Hardin1087
Greene1032
Cocke940
Haywood922
Marshall911
Franklin873
Wayne860
Hickman800
Warren760
Marion734
McNairy730
White703
DeKalb670
Lincoln640
Weakley641
Grundy621
Overton621
Roane620
Giles601
Carter591
Hawkins572
Unicoi550
Campbell481
Carroll471
Henderson460
Claiborne450
Polk450
Henry440
Johnson440
Grainger420
Sequatchie420
Crockett383
Cannon370
Chester340
Perry340
Meigs320
Humphreys281
Jackson270
Morgan271
Stewart230
Decatur220
Fentress220
Union180
Clay170
Scott170
Houston150
Benton131
Moore120
Van Buren80
Hancock60
Lewis60
Pickett60

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events