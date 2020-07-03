Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New crew will launch to the International Space Station in October

This October, NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov will launch to the International Space Station from...

Posted: Jul 3, 2020 10:32 PM
Posted By: CNN

This October, NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov will launch to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in southern Kazakhstan.

Although NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken successfully launched to the station in May from the United States aboard the SpaceX Endeavour, launches to the space station on the the Russian space vehicle Soyuz will still continue in the part of Kazakhstan leased to Russia.

This is the second spaceflight for Rubins and Ryzhikov and the first for Kud-Sverchkov.

They will launch on October 14 at 12:45 p.m. ET and spend six months on the space station.

Rubins previously spent six months on the station between July and October 2016. Prior to becoming an astronaut, she was a scientist who studied viral diseases, cancer biology, microbiology and immunology.

Ryzhikov is looking forward to his second spaceflight and has fond memories of his first between October 2016 and April 2017, which slightly overlapped with Rubins' stay in 2016.

"For me, the most vivid impressions are experiencing weightlessness in zero G. You can compare it to dreaming when you're a kid. And observing the Earth from afar," Ryzhikov said.

Kud-Sverchkov is prepping for his first trip to the space station.

"Of course I am very excited about this upcoming trip," he said. "But right now, I'm intensely focused on the last period of training before launch. We still have some training to do and that will last until the launch date."

Rubins was the first person to sequence DNA in space. She is looking forward to continuing her sequencing research in new ways by studying the microbiome of the space station environment.

"The space station has been separate from Earth for 20 years," Rubins said. "How is it different? The space station is its own biome with its own resources, with humans coming and going. We want to see what these closed environments do when they've been separate for a long time."

Her upcoming mission will include conducting research using the Cold Atom Laboratory on the station to study atoms as well as a cardiovascular experiment that follows up on an investigation she worked on during her first spaceflight, according to NASA.

Full house

During their stay, these astronauts will also be joined by the Crew-1 flight, bringing the total astronauts on the station to seven.

Crew-1 will carry four more astronauts to the space station through the agency's Commercial Crew program: NASA astronauts Victor Glover Jr., Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Japan's Soichi Noguchi.

Crew-1 is going through system checks on Earth. It has more capabilities than Endeavour and will be able to dock on top of the space station.

The team at NASA estimated it will need six weeks between the return of Hurley and Behnken on Endeavour and the launch of Crew-1 to review data. Currently, NASA is targeting a launch by the end of the year.

"It's going to be incredible to have seven people on the space station," Rubins said. "It's designed to handle that. We've been preparing for this the last few years by enhancing the scrubbing of carbon dioxide and testing new technology for exploration. Seven crew members aboard allows us to test new atmosphere revitalization and new spacesuit components. We can really increase our science output."

The astronauts are training and preparing for the mission wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and constantly sanitizing equipment used for training.

"In October, I still think we'll be struggling with this virus and it's going to be around for a while," Rubins said. "But what we're seeing from the science side of things is an incredible amount of effort.

"I've never seen so many scientists working toward one goal. Scientists are finding new ways to collaborate, they're speeding up research and the pace of discoveries is incredible. I'm heartened by what we can achieve together to handle this disease and really ensure that we emerge from it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 41362

Reported Deaths: 983
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson4532143
Montgomery3875102
Mobile3797134
Tuscaloosa210739
Marshall162210
Lee124537
Shelby110923
Madison11047
Morgan10203
Walker87123
Franklin86314
Dallas8419
Elmore83614
Baldwin7359
Etowah64413
DeKalb6415
Butler60727
Chambers60027
Tallapoosa57269
Autauga55312
Unassigned50724
Russell5030
Lowndes45820
Lauderdale4576
Houston4464
Limestone4290
Cullman4114
Pike4075
Colbert3775
Bullock3649
Coffee3592
Barbour3331
Covington3327
St. Clair3192
Marengo29911
Hale29621
Escambia2936
Wilcox2848
Talladega2827
Calhoun2805
Sumter27912
Clarke2686
Dale2620
Jackson2522
Winston2373
Blount2181
Pickens2176
Chilton2152
Marion20613
Monroe2052
Choctaw19212
Randolph1889
Conecuh1866
Greene1788
Macon1778
Bibb1761
Perry1541
Henry1303
Crenshaw1243
Washington1027
Lawrence1000
Cherokee797
Lamar711
Geneva700
Fayette671
Clay612
Coosa571
Cleburne301
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 46890

Reported Deaths: 620
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby10765195
Davidson10125115
Rutherford273335
Hamilton257730
Sumner150752
Trousdale14905
Williamson114814
Knox10225
Out of TN10098
Wilson85917
Putnam8147
Robertson80111
Sevier7333
Lake6900
Tipton6205
Bledsoe6181
Bradley6043
Bedford5205
Unassigned5161
Montgomery5137
Macon4213
Hardeman3143
Maury3113
Fayette3012
Hamblen2964
Rhea2740
Loudon2711
Madison2642
Dyer2321
Cheatham2201
McMinn21817
Blount2053
Dickson1940
Cumberland1744
Lawrence1435
Lauderdale1362
Monroe1365
Washington1340
Jefferson1210
Coffee1150
Gibson1101
Obion1062
Anderson1052
Hardin1037
Smith1031
Sullivan1012
Greene862
Franklin823
Haywood812
Wayne800
Cocke760
Marshall741
Hickman730
Warren690
Marion674
White653
McNairy640
Weakley621
Grundy581
Lincoln580
Overton581
DeKalb570
Carter561
Giles551
Hawkins552
Unicoi550
Roane500
Henry420
Campbell411
Polk410
Carroll401
Grainger390
Henderson390
Johnson380
Cannon340
Claiborne320
Crockett323
Meigs320
Perry310
Sequatchie290
Chester260
Humphreys261
Jackson260
Morgan241
Decatur210
Stewart210
Fentress190
Clay160
Scott150
Union150
Houston130
Benton121
Moore100
Lewis70
Van Buren70
Pickett60
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events