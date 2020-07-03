Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jellyfish the size of dinner plates are welcoming visitors to Northeast beaches this Fourth of July weekend

A rise in lion's mane jellyfish off the coast of New England led to a painful encounter for a 4-year-old Massachusetts boy. WHDH has more.

Posted: Jul 3, 2020 10:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

Some beaches in the northeastern United States are dealing with more than the threat of COVID-19 this holiday weekend. They have to contend with an unwelcome visitor: the Lion's Mane jellyfish.

The fish, which can reach sizes of four feet in diameter with tentacles over a hundred feet long, have been spotted from Maine to Massachusetts.

"The ones that we're seeing here are probably not much bigger than maybe dinner plate, " says Steve Spina, Assistant Curator of Fishes at the New England Aquarium. "Which is big enough."

Because of their size, Lion's Mane jellyfish are particularly dangerous to swimmers. Their long tentacles can sting a person whose guard is down because the fish looks like it's feet away.

Check what the weather looks like for your Fourth of July weekend

Officials in the area are warning residents and visitors to be on the lookout and to stay safe.

Beaches are flying purple flags to indicate "the presence of dangerous marine animals," said the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation in a tweet.

Hingham and Scituate beaches, both popular with tourists for the Fourth of July weekend, both put out public health statements advising caution when swimming in areas where the fish may be.

"The abundance of them this year is what's unusual. There's an awful lot," says Spina.

The jellyfish frequently appear in deep water in the North Atlantic in late spring and early summer. But this year, they're washing up on shore later-and in more significant numbers- than before.

The growth and development of the fish are triggered by temperature and seasonal changes in ocean water, which may explain why these jellies are showing up in new places.

At the "polyp" stage of a Lion's Mane's life cycle, the animal may "strobilate", or spawn, more jellyfish than is usual if temperatures are unstable, says Amy Arnold, Senior Aquarist in Acquisitions and Quarantine at the Georgia Aquarium.

"This could then cause a larger number of jellies seen than usual, and later in the season, then we are accustomed," she says.

In a year that has seen hundred-degree temperatures in Siberia, Lion's Mane jellyfish may be the latest sign of a warming planet.

"The short answer to all of this: global warming," says Arnold. "A one-degree temperature difference in the ocean can affect all of this."

However, it can be difficult to point to a clear explanation for year-to-year fluctuations. Jellyfish populations, says Spina, are "very unpredictable."

"It's tempting to blame a warming climate and warming waters, but it's hard to really make that statement without having a lot of good data to back it up," he says. "You really need some numbers and some time to sort of start drawing conclusions."

This is what beachgoers should do to stay safe

Lion's Mane jellyfish grow biggest in ice-cold water, so it's unlikely that people will see record-breaking fish over their holiday weekend. However, the tentacles require caution as they can float yards away from the fish, carried by the current, and still sting.

"It is also important to remember," says Arnold, "that if you see them washed up onshore and out of the water, they still have the ability to sting." This is particularly important to keep in mind in order to keep dogs and children safe.

While serious stings have been reported this year, none have required medical attention and the Lion's Mane sting is rarely fatal. Beachgoers are advised to stay out of the water where the fish have been spotted and to treat stings with sting kits.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 41362

Reported Deaths: 983
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson4532143
Montgomery3875102
Mobile3797134
Tuscaloosa210739
Marshall162210
Lee124537
Shelby110923
Madison11047
Morgan10203
Walker87123
Franklin86314
Dallas8419
Elmore83614
Baldwin7359
Etowah64413
DeKalb6415
Butler60727
Chambers60027
Tallapoosa57269
Autauga55312
Unassigned50724
Russell5030
Lowndes45820
Lauderdale4576
Houston4464
Limestone4290
Cullman4114
Pike4075
Colbert3775
Bullock3649
Coffee3592
Barbour3331
Covington3327
St. Clair3192
Marengo29911
Hale29621
Escambia2936
Wilcox2848
Talladega2827
Calhoun2805
Sumter27912
Clarke2686
Dale2620
Jackson2522
Winston2373
Blount2181
Pickens2176
Chilton2152
Marion20613
Monroe2052
Choctaw19212
Randolph1889
Conecuh1866
Greene1788
Macon1778
Bibb1761
Perry1541
Henry1303
Crenshaw1243
Washington1027
Lawrence1000
Cherokee797
Lamar711
Geneva700
Fayette671
Clay612
Coosa571
Cleburne301
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 46890

Reported Deaths: 620
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby10765195
Davidson10125115
Rutherford273335
Hamilton257730
Sumner150752
Trousdale14905
Williamson114814
Knox10225
Out of TN10098
Wilson85917
Putnam8147
Robertson80111
Sevier7333
Lake6900
Tipton6205
Bledsoe6181
Bradley6043
Bedford5205
Unassigned5161
Montgomery5137
Macon4213
Hardeman3143
Maury3113
Fayette3012
Hamblen2964
Rhea2740
Loudon2711
Madison2642
Dyer2321
Cheatham2201
McMinn21817
Blount2053
Dickson1940
Cumberland1744
Lawrence1435
Lauderdale1362
Monroe1365
Washington1340
Jefferson1210
Coffee1150
Gibson1101
Obion1062
Anderson1052
Hardin1037
Smith1031
Sullivan1012
Greene862
Franklin823
Haywood812
Wayne800
Cocke760
Marshall741
Hickman730
Warren690
Marion674
White653
McNairy640
Weakley621
Grundy581
Lincoln580
Overton581
DeKalb570
Carter561
Giles551
Hawkins552
Unicoi550
Roane500
Henry420
Campbell411
Polk410
Carroll401
Grainger390
Henderson390
Johnson380
Cannon340
Claiborne320
Crockett323
Meigs320
Perry310
Sequatchie290
Chester260
Humphreys261
Jackson260
Morgan241
Decatur210
Stewart210
Fentress190
Clay160
Scott150
Union150
Houston130
Benton121
Moore100
Lewis70
Van Buren70
Pickett60
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events