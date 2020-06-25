Woman charged in Atlanta Wendy's arson is released from jail on bond

The woman facing first-degree arson charges in the Wendy's restaurant fire that broke out during protests over Rayshard Brooks' death posted bail and was released from jail.

Natalie White, 29, made her first appearance Wednesday in Fulton County, Georgia, Magistrate Court and did not make a plea. The judge set bond at $10,000 and ordered White to remain under house arrest with an ankle monitor and stay off of social media.

White's attorney, Drew Findling, said his client did not start the June 13 fire in Atlanta. He said people have sent him video footage that proves White did not start the blaze.

"This was a fully engaged fire. You can see people that are literally throwing, what looks like molotov cocktails in, long before she's even involved," Findling said.

When asked by CNN whether his client knew Brooks, Findling said, "Yes, but I will not comment on the extent of their relationship."

Findling said he wanted to keep the focus on what he called the "tragic and unnecessary death of Rayshard Brooks," whose funeral was held Tuesday.

In body camera video released by police, Brooks can be heard telling the officers who questioned him that Natalie White was his girlfriend.

Protests raged after video posted online

Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer in the Wendy's parking lot the night of June 12.

After Brooks failed a sobriety test, he scuffled with officers, grabbed one of their Tasers and was fatally shot as he ran across the parking lot.

Bystander video of the shooting was posted online and sparked protests in the streets around the restaurant.

On the night of June 13, the restaurant was set on fire while crowds of protesters watched.

Tuesday, video showed vehicles in the funeral procession for Brooks making a circle through the parking lot of the burned-out restaurant.

Arrest details not yet available

The US Marshals/Fulton County Sheriff's Fugitive Unit arrested White, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.

Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted that White "has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down the Wendy's Restaurant."

The officer who shot Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, who has since been fired, faces felony murder and other charges. He is being held in jail.

Devin Brosnan, the other officer at the scene of the shooting, was charged with aggravated assault and released on his own recognizance.