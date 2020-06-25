Clear

Woman charged in Atlanta Wendy's arson is released from jail on bond

Article Image

The woman facing first-degree arson charges in the Wendy's restaurant fire that broke out during protests over Rayshard Brooks' death posted bail and was rel...

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 8:01 AM
Posted By: CNN

The woman facing first-degree arson charges in the Wendy's restaurant fire that broke out during protests over Rayshard Brooks' death posted bail and was released from jail.

Natalie White, 29, made her first appearance Wednesday in Fulton County, Georgia, Magistrate Court and did not make a plea. The judge set bond at $10,000 and ordered White to remain under house arrest with an ankle monitor and stay off of social media.

White's attorney, Drew Findling, said his client did not start the June 13 fire in Atlanta. He said people have sent him video footage that proves White did not start the blaze.

"This was a fully engaged fire. You can see people that are literally throwing, what looks like molotov cocktails in, long before she's even involved," Findling said.

When asked by CNN whether his client knew Brooks, Findling said, "Yes, but I will not comment on the extent of their relationship."

Findling said he wanted to keep the focus on what he called the "tragic and unnecessary death of Rayshard Brooks," whose funeral was held Tuesday.

In body camera video released by police, Brooks can be heard telling the officers who questioned him that Natalie White was his girlfriend.

Protests raged after video posted online

Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer in the Wendy's parking lot the night of June 12.

After Brooks failed a sobriety test, he scuffled with officers, grabbed one of their Tasers and was fatally shot as he ran across the parking lot.

Bystander video of the shooting was posted online and sparked protests in the streets around the restaurant.

On the night of June 13, the restaurant was set on fire while crowds of protesters watched.

Tuesday, video showed vehicles in the funeral procession for Brooks making a circle through the parking lot of the burned-out restaurant.

Arrest details not yet available

The US Marshals/Fulton County Sheriff's Fugitive Unit arrested White, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.

Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted that White "has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down the Wendy's Restaurant."

The officer who shot Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, who has since been fired, faces felony murder and other charges. He is being held in jail.

Devin Brosnan, the other officer at the scene of the shooting, was charged with aggravated assault and released on his own recognizance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 31624

Reported Deaths: 879
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery339487
Jefferson3187129
Mobile3164134
Tuscaloosa166535
Marshall11829
Lee95936
Shelby84323
Morgan8182
Franklin79910
Madison7536
Walker73112
Elmore70612
Dallas6877
Butler58227
Chambers52927
Tallapoosa52469
Autauga46310
Etowah45312
Baldwin4499
DeKalb4455
Unassigned44012
Lowndes42417
Russell3910
Pike3734
Houston3724
Bullock33210
Coffee3261
Cullman3263
Lauderdale3234
Colbert3145
Limestone2940
Barbour2871
Sumter27112
Hale26419
Wilcox2578
Covington2544
Marengo24811
Clarke2305
St. Clair2192
Calhoun2125
Dale2090
Talladega1936
Winston1932
Choctaw18512
Marion17912
Chilton1782
Pickens1746
Escambia1726
Monroe1712
Blount1651
Jackson1633
Greene1576
Conecuh1513
Macon1507
Randolph1479
Bibb1381
Henry1234
Crenshaw1183
Perry960
Washington946
Lawrence810
Fayette601
Lamar590
Cherokee567
Geneva530
Coosa521
Clay342
Cleburne231
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 37235

Reported Deaths: 556
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby8490170
Davidson8062102
Rutherford221133
Hamilton217629
Trousdale14695
Sumner123151
Williamson84014
Knox7405
Robertson72210
Lake6900
Putnam6757
Wilson65815
Bledsoe6161
Out of TN6048
Tipton5714
Sevier4893
Bedford4454
Montgomery4076
Bradley4063
Unassigned2710
Hardeman2601
Rhea2570
Maury2482
Loudon2431
Macon2353
Fayette2242
Madison2012
McMinn19217
Dyer1810
Cheatham1770
Hamblen1564
Cumberland1523
Dickson1500
Blount1423
Monroe1154
Washington1090
Coffee1020
Lawrence973
Lauderdale841
Gibson801
Anderson792
Sullivan772
Hardin765
Obion741
Jefferson730
Franklin693
Wayne690
Hickman660
Greene582
Haywood572
Grundy551
White553
Marion544
Smith531
Unicoi530
Lincoln510
Marshall491
McNairy470
Warren460
Overton450
DeKalb440
Weakley441
Giles420
Hawkins422
Roane410
Henry370
Carroll361
Polk360
Carter341
Cocke320
Meigs310
Crockett283
Perry280
Campbell271
Johnson270
Henderson260
Grainger250
Sequatchie240
Cannon230
Jackson220
Morgan221
Stewart190
Claiborne180
Humphreys181
Chester160
Decatur160
Fentress150
Scott140
Clay120
Houston100
Benton91
Union90
Van Buren60
Lewis50
Moore50
Pickett50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events