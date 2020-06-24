Clear
Wendy's arson suspect knew Rayshard Brooks, attorney says

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 9:02 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2020 9:03 AM
Posted By: WGCL

    ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) -- The woman suspected of helping to burn down a Wendy's restaurant following the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks is scheduled to make her first court appearance Wednesday.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Natalie White on Sunday. White is suspected of being involved in the arson at the restaurant on University Avenue June 13. She was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with first-degree arson.

Brooks, 27, was shot twice in the back on June 12 by Atlanta Officer Garrett Rolfe as he fled Rolfe and his partner Officer Devin Brosnan after being questioned for a possible DUI. Surveillance video from the Wendy's where the incident happened shows Brooks firing a stolen stun gun toward the officers as he fled.

The next night, protesters burned down the Wendy's restaurant. Chief Fire Investigator James Oliver said the fire was caused by various flammables such as lit combustibles and fire crackers. The Wendy's is a total loss.

There was a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

Questions arose of a possible connection between Brooks and the suspected arsonist after police body-cam video revealed he referenced a woman named Natalie White as his girlfriend.

Attorneys for the Brooks family issued the following statement regarding those speculations:

"We are unaware of any connection between the Natalie White that was arrested today for arson and the Natalie White mentioned by Rayshard Brooks in the bodycam video.

The only person who could answer questions regarding any connection they may have had is Natalie White.

The family of Rayshard Brooks is still grieving his loss. He will be greatly missed by his widow Tomika Miller and their children, as well as his many family and friends."

White's attorney Drew Findling said his client is indeed the same Natalie White that Brooks referenced in the video but declined to discuss the nature of their relationship.

“Regarding the extent of their friendship and relationship, out of deference to Mr. Brooks’s family who I know this has been a really difficult day for his family, I’m just not going talk about that," Findling said.

Findling added that his client did not start the fire that burned down the Wendy's.

“She is not responsible for starting any fire,” Findling said.

According to Findling, the viral video circulating on social media speaks for itself.

"I, as many others, looked at countless angles of it, and when you still-shot it, you can see the Wendy’s is completely on fire when she walks up to it," said Findling, "so any notion any inference any statement that she started the fire is actually just silliness.”

