Clear

Coronavirus pandemic could lead to up to 500,000 fewer US births, study suggests

Article Image

The coronavirus pandemic is more likely to lead to a baby bust than a baby boom in the United States -- possibly leaving the nation with about...

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 7:19 AM
Posted By: CNN

The coronavirus pandemic is more likely to lead to a baby bust than a baby boom in the United States -- possibly leaving the nation with about half a million fewer births than otherwise would be expected, experts at the Brookings Institution and nonprofit March of Dimes predict.

Researchers at Brookings in Washington, DC examined data from previous economic studies on fertility in the United States during the recession of 2007-2009 and the 1918 influenza pandemic.

After analyzing that data, along with other factors such as job losses during the coronavirus pandemic, the researchers predicted in a report published last week that the United States could see a drop of around 300,000 to 500,000 births due to Covid-19.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, chief medical and health officer at March of Dimes in New York, told CNN on Monday that he and his colleagues have come to a similar conclusion. Gupta also wrote an opinion piece about this "baby bust" in The Washington Post last week.

"When we started to do the math, we looked at the 1918 pandemic -- as did Brookings -- and we saw that there was about a 10% drop in fertility about nine to 10 months after peak mortality," Gupta said on Monday.

"A drop in 10% or 15% or 20% in the next few years could really spell trouble," Gupta said. "The economic and demographic implications that stem from a severe drop in pregnancies could have a tremendous impact on the next generation, which is why this is an important and very serious issue."

According to the Brookings Institution, data from the recession suggests that the US birth rate dropped from about 69 births per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44 in 2007 to 63 births per 1,000 women in 2012 -- a decline of about 9% or roughly 400,000 fewer births.

The Brookings team also found that in 1918, each spike in deaths due to the flu pandemic led an otherwise steady birth rate to fall roughly 21 births per 1,000 -- representing a 12.5% decline.

They also noted that the uncertainty and anxiety associated with the coronavirus pandemic, job losses and to some extent physical distancing, could play a role in a further decline of births. This is something that Gupta, a specialist in internal medicine and preventive medicine, said he has seen among his own patients.

"As I see my patients, I see more and more demands on family planning and contraceptives and other things, coupled with the economic forces and people losing their jobs," Gupta said, adding that the lives of many of his patients changed drastically, as they not only had to work from home but as their home lives became hectic with their children having to stay home, too.

"I started to ask my other colleagues around about what's going on and they agree that there's more demand for family planning services like oral contraceptives," Gupta said. "For most of my patients, they were really, really busy and they were fearful of becoming pregnant."

This new research has some limitations. The findings are based on comparisons with two previous events and might not reflect the real nuances of the current coronavirus pandemic. "Some of these estimates are also dependent on what happens next," Gupta said.

"For example, the fear factor could be addressed with a robust plan and call to action that prevents a second wave of Covid infections this fall. On the other hand, if you do get several waves like we saw in 1918, the situation could be even worse," Gupta said. "This pandemic and our response to it and the trust of the public in its government could have a consequential, long-term impact."

Yet if predictions estimate an upcoming decline in births, then where did the idea of there possibly being a baby boom during the coronavirus pandemic come from?

"Basically, the bottom line is this: when there's a storm warning, there's some data that suggests that the rate of pregnancies increase, but actually when destruction happens, like a tsunami, then actually your births go down," Gupta said.

"So there's a difference in what the impact on society is of any natural calamity or a pandemic -- and the forecast suggests that this is much more serious than a tropical storm. It's a tsunami."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 31097

Reported Deaths: 864
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery330785
Jefferson3100126
Mobile3052132
Tuscaloosa163735
Marshall11409
Lee90035
Shelby81122
Franklin78410
Morgan7752
Madison7276
Walker71210
Elmore68912
Dallas6606
Butler57927
Chambers52027
Tallapoosa51869
Autauga4478
Baldwin4359
Etowah42912
DeKalb4275
Unassigned42710
Lowndes42315
Russell3780
Pike3664
Houston3544
Bullock3259
Coffee3151
Cullman3123
Lauderdale3064
Colbert3035
Limestone2830
Barbour2791
Sumter26912
Hale26418
Wilcox2518
Marengo24311
Covington2382
Clarke2214
St. Clair2102
Calhoun2085
Dale2060
Talladega1896
Choctaw18512
Winston1781
Marion17112
Pickens1716
Chilton1692
Monroe1682
Escambia1666
Jackson1593
Greene1576
Blount1561
Macon1477
Conecuh1441
Randolph1449
Bibb1321
Henry1213
Crenshaw1163
Washington946
Perry910
Lawrence770
Fayette591
Lamar570
Cherokee567
Coosa521
Geneva510
Clay342
Cleburne231
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 36303

Reported Deaths: 542
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby8268166
Davidson786798
Rutherford215033
Hamilton212028
Trousdale14685
Sumner121249
Williamson81314
Knox7165
Robertson71510
Lake6890
Putnam6767
Wilson64915
Bledsoe6131
Tipton5654
Out of TN5378
Sevier4643
Bedford4364
Bradley3933
Montgomery3925
Hardeman2571
Rhea2560
Unassigned2530
Maury2412
Loudon2391
Macon2303
Fayette2132
Madison2022
McMinn18316
Cheatham1750
Dyer1740
Dickson1500
Cumberland1483
Blount1393
Hamblen1344
Monroe1104
Washington1070
Coffee990
Lawrence953
Lauderdale821
Gibson801
Anderson782
Sullivan752
Obion731
Hardin715
Franklin693
Wayne670
Hickman650
Jefferson640
Greene562
White553
Haywood542
Marion534
Unicoi530
Grundy511
Smith511
Lincoln490
Marshall481
McNairy450
Overton440
Weakley440
DeKalb430
Hawkins422
Warren390
Giles380
Henry370
Carroll361
Polk360
Roane350
Carter321
Cocke310
Meigs310
Perry280
Campbell271
Crockett263
Johnson260
Grainger250
Henderson250
Sequatchie240
Cannon230
Jackson220
Morgan221
Stewart190
Claiborne180
Humphreys181
Chester160
Decatur150
Fentress150
Clay140
Scott140
Houston100
Union90
Benton81
Van Buren60
Lewis50
Moore50
Pickett50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events