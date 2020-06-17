Clear

12 million low-income people could miss out on stimulus payments

CNN's Jake Tapper presses President Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow over loans made to businesses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are about 12 million low-income people who are at risk of missing out on the federal government's stimulus payment program because they don't have to file taxes, according to an estimate from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Most people have received the payment automatically, but many who aren't normally required to file taxes must submit information to the Internal Revenue Service by October 15 in order to receive the cash.

By law, individuals don't have to file if they earn less than $12,200. The threshold is doubled for married couples. Since they aren't in the IRS system, they must file a basic form using an online "non-filer" tool that the agency created for the stimulus program. It asks for names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, addresses or bank account numbers so that the government can send them the money.

More than 4 million people have used the non-filer tool to get payments so far, according to the House Ways and Means Committee.

But it could be hard and costly to reach eligible payment recipients who still haven't filed -- and for them to submit the necessary information even once they are contacted, since that requires an internet connection.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a think tank, is calling on states and counties to help notify people that they may be eligible for the money. It estimates that about 9 million non-filers receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Medicaid benefits, which means that states or local agencies have their information on file.

Other non-filers, like those who receive Social Security, Railroad Retirement, Supplemental Security Income or veterans' pension benefits were not required to submit an online form. The IRS used information on record at other government agencies to automatically send them the money.

Congress created the program in late March as part of its $2 trillion coronavirus aid package and the IRS started sending out the first payments in mid-April.

On June 3, the IRS said it had sent money to all eligible Americans for whom it had the necessary information, totaling 159 million payments worth $267 billion. Most were directly deposited into people's bank accounts, but about 35 million people were sent paper checks and another 4 million were sent pre-paid debit cards in the mail.

But the Ways and Means Committee has estimated that there are about 30 to 35 million payments that still need to be made.

There are several reasons some people could still be waiting. Anyone required to file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 must do so before they are sent the stimulus money. Those who filed a paper return this year may see delays because the agency stopped opening a lot of its mail when it ordered employees to work from home during the pandemic.

Eligibility for the payments is largely based on income, and it excludes individuals earning more than $99,000, head of household filers with one child who earn more than $136,500, and married couples without children earning more than $198,000.

Families earning a little more may still be eligible if they have children. The phase-out limit depends on how many children they have. For a typical family of four, the amount is completely phased out for those with incomes exceeding $218,000.

Those who can be claimed as a dependent for tax purposes, like many college students, are also ineligible for the payments, as well as undocumented immigrants who don't have Social Security numbers. That includes citizens who are married to someone who files taxes using a taxpayer identification number.

The payments are worth up to $1,200 per individual and up to $2,400 per couple, plus an additional $500 for each dependent.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26912

Reported Deaths: 785
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery292270
Mobile2771129
Jefferson2599118
Tuscaloosa140525
Marshall9269
Lee73935
Franklin73710
Shelby67420
Morgan6642
Walker6116
Madison5776
Elmore56810
Butler54825
Dallas5236
Tallapoosa47467
Chambers47126
Lowndes39814
Unassigned3886
Baldwin3749
Autauga3676
Pike3402
Etowah33912
DeKalb3355
Houston3195
Bullock3088
Russell3010
Coffee2961
Cullman2781
Colbert2695
Sumter26311
Lauderdale2604
Barbour2441
Hale23615
Limestone2360
Wilcox2268
Marengo2229
Calhoun1984
Clarke1943
Dale1820
Covington1801
Choctaw17711
St. Clair1762
Talladega1656
Marion14512
Monroe1442
Pickens1426
Randolph1418
Chilton1382
Greene1355
Macon1326
Winston1321
Jackson1253
Blount1191
Bibb1131
Crenshaw1123
Escambia1124
Henry1092
Conecuh1071
Washington886
Perry790
Lawrence660
Cherokee515
Lamar490
Geneva480
Fayette470
Coosa461
Clay302
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 31751

Reported Deaths: 493
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby7104155
Davidson701690
Hamilton183621
Rutherford182031
Trousdale14604
Sumner111248
Williamson72312
Lake6890
Robertson6579
Bledsoe6141
Putnam6136
Knox5695
Wilson53714
Tipton5253
Out of TN4637
Bedford3924
Montgomery3415
Bradley3022
Sevier2852
Rhea2390
Hardeman2250
Loudon2101
Macon2093
Fayette1832
Madison1832
Maury1711
McMinn16915
Cheatham1580
Unassigned1520
Dickson1380
Cumberland1372
Blount1103
Dyer1060
Coffee960
Monroe914
Washington910
Hamblen883
Lawrence702
Sullivan702
Gibson691
Lauderdale681
Obion671
Anderson652
Wayne640
Franklin632
Hickman620
Greene552
Unicoi520
Marion492
White492
Lincoln470
Jefferson460
Marshall431
Smith431
DeKalb410
Hardin405
Overton380
Haywood372
Carroll361
Grundy361
Hawkins352
Henry350
Warren350
Cannon340
Roane320
Weakley320
McNairy310
Meigs300
Polk290
Perry280
Cocke270
Campbell251
Johnson250
Carter221
Giles220
Grainger220
Sequatchie220
Morgan211
Jackson200
Crockett193
Henderson190
Humphreys181
Stewart160
Claiborne150
Fentress150
Decatur140
Scott140
Chester120
Clay110
Houston100
Union90
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Van Buren50
Pickett40
Hancock10

 

 

