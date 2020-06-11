Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits Full Story

Disneyland sets its reopening date

Article Image

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure — Dis...

Posted: Jun 11, 2020 7:34 AM
Posted By: CNN

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure — Disney's flagship theme parks in California — are reopening after months of being closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The original Disney resort — which is located in Anaheim, California — plans to begin a phased reopening on July 17, the company said Wednesday, pending state and local government approvals. July 17 is the 65th anniversary of the opening day of Disneyland park.

The reopening of the Disneyland resort follows the announcement that Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will begin a phased reopening next month.

Disney also announced that Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel, two hotels that are a part of the Disneyland resort, plan to reopen on July 23.

The Downtown Disney district, which includes shops and restaurants, will begin reopening on July 9.

As in Orlando, Disney says the Disneyland resort will reopen with "enhanced health and safety measures." The company said that theme park capacity will be "significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing."

The company added that additional information on the reopenings will "be shared soon."

Disney said last month that it was implementing several measures to reopen safely and prevent the spread of the coronavirus at its Disney World resort. Employees and guests will be required to wear face coverings and undergo temperature screenings before entering the parks. It will also temporarily suspend parades, fireworks and other events that create crowds.

Disneyland has more than 30,000 employees.

All 12 of Disney's parks in North America, Asia and Europe closed because of the outbreak on different dates this year. Shanghai Disneyland, the company's largest international park, reopened on May 11 after being closed since January 24.

The Parks and Experiences unit is crucial to Disney's bottom line, and the parks closures were a huge hit to the company.

The segment's operating profit last quarter fell 58% compared to the prior year — shedding a billion dollars in profit only weeks into the global shutdown.

Robert Niles, editor of ThemeParkInsider.com, noted that Disneyland's reopening should be easier than Disney World because the California parks are "not as reliant on international and out-of-market travel as Walt Disney World is."

"Disneyland should be able to recover its attendance more quickly than the parks in Florida," Niles told CNN Business. "The trouble is... is Disneyland ready to handle that?"

The Disneyland theme parks are "tiny in physical size compared to the Orlando-area parks," Niles said.

"Maintaining social distancing is going to be much tougher for Disney in California," he added. "It's going to require some creativity and a lot of the experience that Disney has learned from getting its parks ready to go in Shanghai and Orlando."

Bob Chapek, Disney's CEO, told CNN Business that he believes it's safe for guests to return to the company's parks even as the pandemic continues.

"We've done everything we can to open up responsibly," Chapek said last month regarding the opening of Disney World. "Taking the guidance of local health officials, state health officials, national health officials, plus our own well-qualified doctors on staff to create an environment to create new operating procedures, to create new policies, to do new training, new standards of hygiene."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 21626

Reported Deaths: 739
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2433124
Montgomery205448
Jefferson2039106
Tuscaloosa91518
Marshall7399
Franklin6179
Lee58434
Shelby54919
Walker4523
Butler44922
Tallapoosa44266
Elmore41110
Chambers37826
Morgan3781
Madison3765
Unassigned3344
Dallas3203
Baldwin3139
Lowndes28312
Etowah27312
DeKalb2693
Autauga2655
Coffee2461
Sumter2458
Houston2455
Pike2431
Bullock2327
Colbert2094
Hale20211
Russell1980
Barbour1931
Cullman1931
Marengo1846
Lauderdale1842
Calhoun1763
Wilcox1697
Clarke1562
Choctaw15510
St. Clair1402
Randolph1328
Talladega1325
Dale1310
Marion12611
Limestone1230
Pickens1226
Chilton1102
Macon985
Greene985
Winston930
Jackson903
Henry882
Covington881
Escambia853
Crenshaw843
Washington796
Bibb771
Blount721
Monroe562
Lawrence550
Conecuh491
Perry470
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa401
Lamar290
Clay292
Fayette180
Cleburne181

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26493

Reported Deaths: 418
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby5860130
Davidson580173
Rutherford147929
Trousdale13944
Hamilton102819
Sumner97546
Lake8350
Williamson62111
Bledsoe6141
Robertson5536
Putnam5526
Tipton4793
Wilson4759
Knox4695
Out of TN4264
Bedford3254
Montgomery2943
Rhea2180
Hardeman2110
Bradley1992
Madison1782
Macon1783
Loudon1680
Unassigned1610
Fayette1522
McMinn15014
Cheatham1430
Cumberland1252
Dickson1250
Maury1151
Sevier1102
Blount943
Washington860
Coffee810
Monroe754
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan622
Hickman620
Dyer610
Lauderdale601
Obion561
Franklin541
Unicoi520
Greene522
Anderson472
Hamblen452
Marion451
White410
DeKalb390
Lawrence380
Marshall361
Smith361
Haywood362
Overton350
Hawkins342
Lincoln320
Grundy321
Henry320
Cannon320
Hardin312
Jefferson290
Carroll281
Warren280
Meigs270
Weakley260
Perry240
McNairy230
Johnson210
Cocke210
Roane210
Polk210
Sequatchie200
Jackson190
Morgan190
Carter191
Giles180
Campbell181
Grainger160
Humphreys161
Crockett163
Stewart150
Henderson150
Scott140
Claiborne140
Fentress120
Chester120
Houston80
Clay80
Benton81
Decatur80
Moore50
Union40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Van Buren40
Hancock20

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events