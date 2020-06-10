Manhunt underway in California after a deputy was shot in 'ambush' attack

A sheriff's deputy was shot Wednesday when a man opened fire outside a police station in Paso Robles, California, authorities said.

'We feel that this was an ambush that he planned,' San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said. 'He intended for officers to come out of the police department and to assault them.'

The suspect began firing at police cars shortly after 3 a.m. (local time) as they entered the downtown area and at the station, Parkinson said.

A sheriff's deputy who arrived to the station to assist police officers was shot in the head, the sheriff said. The deputy was in serious but stable condition on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect, a man with dark hair in his 20s or 30s, has not been arrested, the sheriff's office said.

Hours after the shooting, police found the body of a 58-year-old man near an Amtrak station in the city. The man had been shot in the head 'at close proximity' and investigators believe the incidents are related, the sheriff's office said.