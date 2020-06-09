Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute fired from 'Vanderpump Rules'

Article Image

"Vanderpump Rules" cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute will not be returning...

Posted: Jun 9, 2020 9:01 PM
Posted By: CNN

"Vanderpump Rules" cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute will not be returning to the Bravo reality show.

The firings come after Faith Stowers, who appeared sporadically on the show a few seasons ago, revealed that Schroeder and Doute, original cast members, had taken what she said were racist actions against her. New cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go, after racist tweets from their past recirculated.

"Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to 'Vanderpump Rules,'" a Bravo spokesperson told CNN.

CNN has contacted representatives for Schroeder and Doute for comment.

During an Instagram Live chat last week, Stowers brought up a 2018 incident in which she said Schroeder and Doute called the police to report her for crimes that she did not commit.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady," Stowers said on June 2. "It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."

Schroeder discussed the incident during a 2018 episode of the "Bitch Bible" podcast and acknowledged calling the police. At the time, Doute tweeted a link to the Daily Mail article writing, "hey tweeties, doesn't this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn't wanna go there but I'm going there."

They each posted statements of apology on Instagram on Sunday.

"What I did to Faith was wrong," Schroeder wrote. "I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions -- to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege."

"I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers," Doute wrote in her post. "Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her."

"I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry," Doute added.

"I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 -- it was wrong on every level," Boyens said in a statement to the New York Post about his offensive tweets when they originally came under scrutiny in January. "It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that -- and I am disgusted and embarrassed -- I am truly sorry."

Caprioni issued an apology in a statement to People on Tuesday.

"I want to express my deepest apologies for the insensitive, ignorant, and hurtful comments I made. I am incredibly ashamed and accept full responsibility, and acknowledge that this language was as unacceptable then as it is now," Caprioni said. Please know that I have learned and grown since then and would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 21071

Reported Deaths: 725
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2433124
Montgomery205448
Jefferson2039106
Tuscaloosa91518
Marshall7399
Franklin6179
Lee58434
Shelby54919
Walker4523
Butler44922
Tallapoosa44266
Elmore41110
Chambers37826
Morgan3781
Madison3765
Unassigned3344
Dallas3203
Baldwin3139
Lowndes28312
Etowah27312
DeKalb2693
Autauga2655
Coffee2461
Sumter2458
Houston2455
Pike2431
Bullock2327
Colbert2094
Hale20211
Russell1980
Barbour1931
Cullman1931
Marengo1846
Lauderdale1842
Calhoun1763
Wilcox1697
Clarke1562
Choctaw15510
St. Clair1402
Randolph1328
Talladega1325
Dale1310
Marion12611
Limestone1230
Pickens1226
Chilton1102
Macon985
Greene985
Winston930
Jackson903
Henry882
Covington881
Escambia853
Crenshaw843
Washington796
Bibb771
Blount721
Monroe562
Lawrence550
Conecuh491
Perry470
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa401
Lamar290
Clay292
Fayette180
Cleburne181

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26493

Reported Deaths: 418
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby5860130
Davidson580173
Rutherford147929
Trousdale13944
Hamilton102819
Sumner97546
Lake8350
Williamson62111
Bledsoe6141
Robertson5536
Putnam5526
Tipton4793
Wilson4759
Knox4695
Out of TN4264
Bedford3254
Montgomery2943
Rhea2180
Hardeman2110
Bradley1992
Madison1782
Macon1783
Loudon1680
Unassigned1610
Fayette1522
McMinn15014
Cheatham1430
Cumberland1252
Dickson1250
Maury1151
Sevier1102
Blount943
Washington860
Coffee810
Monroe754
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan622
Hickman620
Dyer610
Lauderdale601
Obion561
Franklin541
Unicoi520
Greene522
Anderson472
Hamblen452
Marion451
White410
DeKalb390
Lawrence380
Marshall361
Smith361
Haywood362
Overton350
Hawkins342
Lincoln320
Grundy321
Henry320
Cannon320
Hardin312
Jefferson290
Carroll281
Warren280
Meigs270
Weakley260
Perry240
McNairy230
Johnson210
Cocke210
Roane210
Polk210
Sequatchie200
Jackson190
Morgan190
Carter191
Giles180
Campbell181
Grainger160
Humphreys161
Crockett163
Stewart150
Henderson150
Scott140
Claiborne140
Fentress120
Chester120
Houston80
Clay80
Benton81
Decatur80
Moore50
Union40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Van Buren40
Hancock20

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events