Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

NIH chief worried vaccine "skepticism" might cause some to skip coronavirus vaccine

Article Image

The director of the National Institutes of Health said Thursday he's concerned that vaccine "skepticism" could hinder the effort to immunize the country agai...

Posted: Jun 4, 2020 8:32 PM
Posted By: CNN

The director of the National Institutes of Health said Thursday he's concerned that vaccine "skepticism" could hinder the effort to immunize the country against Covid-19.

"I'm a bit concerned to see there's a fair amount of skepticism in the American public about whether or not they would take such a vaccine," Dr. Francis Collins told CNN in an interview. "We won't get past Covid-19 unless we have a substantial majority of our public ultimately rendered immune."

Some vaccine experts are concerned that President Trump's chosen moniker for the vaccine development campaign -- "Operation Warp Speed" -- isn't helping. They fear that name could leave the impression that speed is more important than safety.

"I want to assure everybody who's heard the [words] 'warp speed' and worried that that means we're cutting corners on safety, that we absolutely will not do this," Collins said. "No vaccine is going to be put forward unless it's been checked out very thoroughly, both in terms of is it safe and does it protect you."

A vaccine could come out on the market early next year, and Collins said he hopes "the American public will embrace this as an opportunity to protect themselves, and the rest of their community, in order to get us all back to some sort of normal state."

But in some US communities, anti-vaccine sentiment runs so high that last year, more than 1,200 people contracted measles, a disease that's preventable with a vaccine.

Explaining why speed doesn't always sacrifice safety

Collins said once a coronavirus vaccine comes on the market, there might have to be some effective communication.

"Maybe we've got some work to do to try to explain exactly once we have the data, why these vaccines are in fact proven to be safe and effective," he said.

The US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a part of the Department of Health and Human Services, is currently funding research on five different experimental coronavirus vaccines.

Pharmaceutical companies Moderna and AstraZeneca are currently in clinical trials, testing the vaccines on humans. Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, and Merck are developing a vaccine, but have not yet started clinical trials, according to the World Health Organization.

"Because we have a number of these, and they all use a different strategy, I am optimistic that at least one maybe two, maybe three will come through looking like what we need," Collins told CNN. "We want to hedge our bets by having a number of different approaches, so that it's very likely that at least one of them and maybe more will work."

He said that large-scale clinical trials of "several" vaccines will start in July. He said each vaccine would be tested in a Phase 3 trial involving 30,000 people, some of them receiving a vaccine and some receiving a placebo -- a shot that does nothing. The volunteers will then go about their lives, and the researchers will tally up who contracted Covid-19 and who did not.

When asked when a coronavirus vaccine would be approved and available to the public, Collins said we could "perhaps have, if all goes well, maybe as many as 100 million doses by early 2021."

That's somewhat less optimistic than what Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said Wednesday.

"By the beginning of 2021, we hope to have a couple hundred million doses," Fauci said during a live question and answer session sponsored by the Journal of the American Medical Association.

A coronavirus vaccine could require two doses, Collins said.

"Obviously that's not our favorite. It would be much better if this could all be done with a single injection," Collins said.

Generally, with any vaccine, one dose is preferred for cost reasons, and also because people might not show up for the second shot.

Collins said the Phase 3 trials will reveal whether one or two injections will be necessary.

"There is certainly a chance that one or more of these vaccines might turn out to require two shots in order to get full immune response. That's one of the reasons to do the experiments and the research trials to find that out," he said. "If what it takes to provide full protection for any of these is two doses, we want to know that."

Whatever the number of shots, Collins gave his personal promise that it wouldn't be rushed through.

"As a scientist, a physician, and the director of the National Institutes of Health, we will make these decisions solely on the basis of the evidence for individual vaccines. This will not be influenced by other factors that might put people at risk," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18766

Reported Deaths: 651
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2284118
Jefferson1884103
Montgomery182343
Tuscaloosa82216
Marshall7059
Franklin5788
Lee55834
Shelby52220
Tallapoosa43266
Butler41918
Walker3812
Elmore3729
Chambers35926
Madison3464
Morgan2981
Unassigned2972
Baldwin2929
Dallas2873
Etowah26212
Lowndes25912
DeKalb2573
Autauga2395
Coffee2391
Sumter2287
Houston2265
Bullock2156
Pike2080
Colbert1872
Hale1799
Russell1770
Barbour1771
Marengo1746
Lauderdale1692
Calhoun1653
Wilcox1547
Choctaw15310
Cullman1501
Clarke1492
St. Clair1311
Randolph1287
Marion12411
Dale1230
Pickens1215
Talladega1175
Limestone1080
Chilton1051
Greene954
Winston910
Macon874
Jackson833
Henry812
Covington811
Crenshaw783
Bibb761
Escambia753
Washington726
Blount631
Lawrence510
Monroe452
Geneva440
Perry420
Conecuh411
Coosa401
Cherokee383
Clay282
Lamar260
Fayette160
Cleburne151

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 24833

Reported Deaths: 388
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson542965
Shelby5428119
Trousdale13944
Rutherford132128
Hamilton93516
Sumner93146
Lake8350
Bledsoe6101
Williamson57711
Putnam5196
Robertson5165
Tipton4593
Wilson4428
Knox4365
Out of TN4264
Bedford2954
Montgomery2833
Rhea2140
Hardeman2010
Madison1732
Bradley1611
Unassigned1610
Macon1583
Loudon1570
McMinn14414
Cheatham1350
Fayette1252
Cumberland1191
Dickson1180
Maury1050
Sevier942
Blount933
Washington750
Coffee740
Monroe692
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan602
Lauderdale591
Hickman580
Dyer570
Franklin541
Greene522
Unicoi480
Obion433
Hamblen432
Marion421
Anderson411
DeKalb380
Smith371
White340
Hawkins342
Marshall331
Lawrence330
Haywood332
Overton320
Cannon320
Grundy311
Henry310
Lincoln290
Jefferson280
Carroll281
Meigs270
Weakley260
Warren260
Perry240
Hardin222
Cocke210
Sequatchie190
Carter191
Johnson190
Jackson190
Polk180
Campbell181
Morgan170
Roane160
Crockett162
Humphreys151
McNairy150
Henderson150
Stewart130
Claiborne120
Chester120
Fentress120
Giles120
Scott120
Grainger110
Clay80
Houston80
Benton71
Moore50
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Pickett30
Lewis30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events