Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Police: 1 officer hurt during George Floyd protest Full Story

Fauci weighs the pros and cons of reopening schools this fall amid Covid-19

Article Image

The idea of keeping schools closed in the fall because of safety concerns for children might be "a bit of a reach," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the N...

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 10:06 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2020 10:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

The idea of keeping schools closed in the fall because of safety concerns for children might be 'a bit of a reach,' said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

In a phone interview with CNN Wednesday, Fauci noted that children tend to have milder symptoms or even no symptoms when they are infected with Covid-19.

What's not yet clear is whether children get infected as frequently as adults, and whether they often pass the infection on to others. Ultimately, he said, the decision to reopen schools needs to be predicated on the level of infection in each community.

In the past academic school year, 48 states recommended schools close through the rest of the year as coronavirus began its rapid spread.

Some, including schools in Montana and Idaho, opened their doors again for a few weeks before the academic school year finished with the thought of gaining experience in reopening that could be used in the fall.

'I hesitate to make any broad statements about whether it is or is not quote 'safe' for kids to come back to school,' Fauci told CNN.

'When you talk about children going back to school and their safety, it really depends on the level of viral activity, and the particular area that you're talking about. What happens all too often, understandably, but sometimes misleadingly, is that we talk about the country as a whole in a unidimensional way.'

Fauci seemed to think that keeping schools closed in general was not necessary.

'Children can get infected, so, yes, so you've got to be careful,' Fauci said. 'You got to be careful for them and you got to be careful that they may not spread it. Now, to make an extrapolation that you shouldn't open schools, I think is a bit of a reach.'

Fauci said it's not premature to start the conversation about reopening schools now. 'I think we need to discuss the pros and the cons of bringing kids back to school in September,' he said.

Stressing the importance of not generalizing, Fauci laid out the spectrum of scenarios for what a return to school in the fall could look like.

'In some situations there will be no problem for children to go back to school,' he said. 'In others, you may need to do some modifications. You know, modifications could be breaking up the class so you don't have a crowded classroom, maybe half in the morning, half in the afternoon, having children doing alternate schedules. There's a whole bunch of things that one can do.'

Talking about classroom layouts specifically, Fauci underscored the need to 'be creative' and create plans based on the degree of infection in the community.

He suggested that one option is to space out children at every other desk, or every third desk in order to maintain proper social distancing.

Study underway on how Covid-19 affects children

Fauci said the same type of creativity would need to be applied to how students get to and from school.

While the conversation about how schools can safely reopen continues, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, launched a study last month to examine further how Covid-19 affects children.

The study will follow 6,000 people, both children and their families, chosen from 11 cities over the course of six months, to get further clarification on whether children are less likely to catch coronavirus than adults.

'We don't know that for absolutely certain right now,' Fauci said.

Fauci said his team will likely not see results from the study until December.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18554

Reported Deaths: 651
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2283118
Jefferson1882103
Montgomery180243
Tuscaloosa81616
Marshall7059
Franklin5768
Lee55234
Shelby52220
Tallapoosa43166
Butler41618
Walker3782
Elmore3739
Chambers35826
Madison3444
Morgan2971
Baldwin2929
Unassigned2922
Dallas2823
Etowah26112
DeKalb2563
Lowndes25512
Autauga2395
Coffee2381
Sumter2267
Houston2235
Bullock2136
Pike2080
Colbert1872
Hale1789
Russell1770
Barbour1751
Marengo1746
Lauderdale1672
Calhoun1653
Choctaw15310
Wilcox1527
Cullman1501
Clarke1482
St. Clair1311
Randolph1287
Marion12411
Dale1230
Pickens1215
Talladega1175
Limestone1080
Chilton1041
Greene954
Winston910
Macon864
Jackson833
Henry812
Covington811
Crenshaw783
Bibb761
Escambia743
Washington726
Blount631
Lawrence510
Monroe442
Geneva430
Perry420
Conecuh411
Coosa401
Cherokee383
Clay282
Lamar260
Fayette160
Cleburne151

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 24342

Reported Deaths: 381
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson532364
Shelby5313117
Trousdale13964
Rutherford127827
Sumner91345
Hamilton91016
Lake7650
Bledsoe6091
Williamson56711
Robertson5114
Putnam5075
Tipton4553
Wilson4308
Out of TN4264
Knox4105
Bedford2954
Montgomery2773
Rhea2140
Hardeman2020
Madison1752
Unassigned1610
Macon1573
Bradley1571
Loudon1540
McMinn14314
Cheatham1340
Fayette1212
Cumberland1181
Dickson1160
Maury1020
Blount933
Sevier902
Washington750
Coffee740
Monroe662
Wayne640
Gibson621
Sullivan602
Lauderdale591
Hickman580
Dyer550
Franklin541
Greene522
Unicoi490
Hamblen432
Marion421
Anderson411
Obion403
DeKalb400
Smith361
Hawkins352
White340
Overton320
Lawrence320
Haywood322
Marshall321
Grundy311
Henry310
Cannon310
Jefferson280
Lincoln280
Carroll281
Meigs270
Weakley260
Warren260
Perry230
Cocke210
Sequatchie190
Jackson190
Carter191
Hardin182
Polk180
Campbell181
Morgan170
Crockett162
Johnson160
Roane160
McNairy150
Humphreys151
Henderson150
Stewart130
Fentress120
Giles120
Scott120
Claiborne120
Chester120
Grainger110
Houston80
Clay80
Benton71
Union50
Decatur50
Moore40
Van Buren40
Pickett30
Lewis30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events