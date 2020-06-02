Clear

Multiple police officers injured in protests hours after George Floyd's death was ruled a homicide

Article Image

Hours after two autopsies revealed George Floyd was killed by police, officers came under fire overnight.In St. Louis, four officers were struck by gu...

Posted: Jun 2, 2020 7:36 AM
Updated: Jun 2, 2020 8:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

Hours after two autopsies revealed George Floyd was killed by police, officers came under fire overnight.

In St. Louis, four officers were struck by gunfire during protests. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, Chief John Hayden Jr. said.

Las Vegas police are investigating two officer-involved shootings overnight, one in which an officer was shot, police told CNN affiliate KVVU-TV.

And in New York City, a sergeant was hit by a car with such force that the officer flipped sideways in the air. The officer is in serious but stable condition with leg and head injuries, NYPD Lt. Thomas Antonetti said. The driver fled the scene.

The violence unfolded despite the Floyd family's plea for protesters to abstain from violence.

Floyd, 46, died last week after after a now-fired Minneapolis officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than 8 minutes, according to a prosecutor's statement of probable cause. His final words included 'Mama' and 'I can't breathe.'

A video of the incident shows two other officers helping to hold down Floyd, who was on his stomach and was handcuffed.

Live updates

'Our cities are boiling over because people are in pain,' Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds said.

'It's about years and years and years of a lack of access to justice. It's a lack of accountability on the part of the police departments. It's about the good officers not calling out the bad ones.'

Protesters have also been met with tear gas and rubber bullets by some police departments, though there have been examples of police joining demonstrators.

Floyd's brother, Terrence Floyd, spoke to those gathered in support of his brother Monday, delivering a simple message for those committing violence.

'He would not want y'all to be doing this,' he said.

On the day Terrence Floyd appealed to protesters for peace, President Donald Trump took an aggressive tact with demonstrators. Crowds were pushed back with tear gas to the clear the way for the President to be photographed in front of a historic church. He also threatened military deployment against the protest across the country.

Latest developments

• More than 40 people were detained in Oakland for violating the curfew the city put in place in response to protests.

• While looting took place in New York City's Herald Square, elsewhere in the city protests remained peaceful. Mayor Bill de Blasio said a Brooklyn protest at the Barclay's Center was calm but urged people to go home, saying there were people in the city who intended 'not to protest but to destroy property and hurt others.'

• Early Tuesday morning, military helicopters patrolled the skies over Washington DC to disperse crowds of protesters out past the city's curfew.

Governors reject call for stronger response against protests

Despite Trump's calls for the government to take tougher measures against protesters, many state leaders instead heeded calls from family members for peace.

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee denounced the President 'threatening Americans with their own military.'

'His admiration of authoritarians around the world should not allow him to violate 200 years of American tradition of local law enforcement,' Inslee said.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak refuted Trump's suggestion that the National Guard has not done enough in some states, saying two units are at the ready to protect Nevadans.

'The President has once again taken the path of inciting combativeness, stoking racial tensions, and creating division when we need unity more than ever,' Sisolak said.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican and frequent critic of the president said that while he should have been surprised at the hardline message from the White House, he wasn't.

'At so many times during these past several weeks when the country needed compassion and leadership the most, it was simply nowhere to be found,' he said.

2 autopsies find Floyd died by homicide, but differ on key details

While government leaders debate how to approach protests sparked by Floyd's death, two different autopsies are at odds over the details of his death.

Both the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's report and an independent autopsy commissioned by Floyd's family concluded his death was a homicide. But they differ in their account of how it happened.

Video from last week shows Floyd being arrested by four officers. Three held him to the ground, with one officer, Derek Chauvin, seen with his knee on Floyd's neck as he said that he couldn't breathe.

The independent autopsy said that Floyd died of 'asphyxiation from sustained pressure' which cut off blood flow to his brain. But the medical examiner did not mention asphyxiation.

The county release said it found 'no physical findings' of asphyxiation, but that the death was a result of 'cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.' The county said heart disease and drugs were among 'significant conditions' to the death but did not describe the level of drugs in Floyd's system.

Dr. Michael Baden, one of the independent medical examiners, said 'there is no other health issue that could cause or contribute to the death.'

'We plan to hold everyone accountable'

Chauvin has already been arrested in Floyd's death, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told CNN's Chris Cuomo Monday that more action may soon follow.

All four Minneapolis officers on the scene of Floyd's death have been fired, but only Chauvin has had charges brought against him. But amid calls for all the officers who saw the incident but did not intervene to face justice, Ellison said he is looking into actions against them.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and was initially expected in court Monday, but his appearance has been rescheduled for June 8, the day before Floyd's funeral.

Though he cannot ethically comment further on possible prosecution, Ellison said Monday he spent the 24 hours prior reviewing evidence.

'We are looking very carefully at holding everybody accountable who failed to do their duty and fell below the legal requirements of their position or did something affirmatively that would be in violation of the law,' Ellison said.

'When we are ready, and that won't be long from now, we plan on taking the proper and deliberate action,' he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18246

Reported Deaths: 644
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2271118
Jefferson1859103
Montgomery175843
Tuscaloosa79916
Marshall7009
Franklin5628
Lee55033
Shelby52220
Tallapoosa42765
Butler41418
Unassigned3842
Walker3702
Elmore3628
Chambers35825
Madison3434
Baldwin2929
Morgan2871
Dallas2793
Etowah26012
Lowndes25212
DeKalb2493
Coffee2381
Autauga2335
Sumter2247
Houston2214
Bullock2096
Pike2060
Colbert1862
Russell1750
Hale1759
Barbour1721
Marengo1716
Lauderdale1662
Calhoun1643
Choctaw15310
Wilcox1507
Cullman1471
Clarke1462
St. Clair1281
Randolph1277
Dale1220
Marion12211
Pickens1184
Talladega1175
Limestone1080
Chilton1031
Greene954
Winston900
Macon854
Covington811
Jackson812
Henry802
Bibb761
Crenshaw753
Escambia723
Washington716
Blount631
Lawrence500
Monroe432
Geneva430
Perry420
Conecuh411
Coosa401
Cherokee383
Clay282
Lamar260
Fayette160
Cleburne151

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 364
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson504062
Shelby4943111
Trousdale13924
Rutherford119623
Sumner88145
Hamilton79415
Bledsoe6071
Williamson55210
Putnam4795
Robertson4653
Tipton4423
Out of TN4184
Lake4140
Wilson4078
Knox3755
Bedford2834
Montgomery2693
Rhea2100
Hardeman1960
Madison1752
Loudon1430
McMinn14114
Macon1363
Cheatham1230
Bradley1221
Fayette1152
Cumberland1121
Dickson1090
Unassigned920
Blount913
Maury890
Sevier812
Washington750
Coffee730
Wayne640
Gibson631
Monroe622
Sullivan602
Hickman580
Lauderdale561
Franklin531
Greene502
Dyer500
Marion401
Anderson401
DeKalb370
Hamblen362
Smith341
White330
Hawkins332
Lawrence310
Grundy311
Haywood312
Marshall311
Obion301
Henry300
Jefferson280
Carroll271
Overton260
Meigs260
Weakley260
Lincoln250
Warren230
Cannon210
Perry210
Cocke200
Carter191
Campbell181
Morgan170
Jackson170
Crockett162
Roane160
Polk160
Johnson160
Henderson150
Hardin152
Sequatchie150
Humphreys131
Fentress120
McNairy120
Chester120
Giles120
Scott120
Stewart110
Claiborne90
Houston80
Grainger80
Clay70
Benton71
Decatur50
Unicoi40
Union40
Van Buren40
Lewis30
Pickett30
Moore30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events