Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Duuuuude? Scientists studied 100 billion tweets to find out why we stretch our words

Article Image

When we speak, we routinely stretch our words to convey emotion or to strengthen their meaning.Excitement: "Yessssssss!"Fear: "Noooooo!"...

Posted: May 27, 2020 9:24 PM
Posted By: CNN

When we speak, we routinely stretch our words to convey emotion or to strengthen their meaning.

Excitement: "Yessssssss!"

Fear: "Noooooo!"

Confusion: "Whaaaattt?"

We've probably been doing this since humans began to speak, but such informal language has rarely left a written record.

It's only since the rise of social media that we have had an opportunity to study these elongated exclamations, said scientists at the University of Vermont Burlington, who started collecting tweets back in 2008 when they first noticed that stretched words like "hahaha" and "duuuuude" were being used quite commonly.

Since then with the aid of computers, they have analyzed some 100 billion tweets generated between September 2008 and December 2016 to catalog drawn-out words and discover whether there are any patterns in the way we use them.

"We were doing something a bit silly and playful, and that's part of science. You never know what you might find," said Peter Dodds, a professor in the University of Vermont's department of mathematics and statistics.

It turns out that we stretch words online for largely the same reasons as we do in real life. These colorful variations can convey feelings such as sarcasm ("suuuuuurrrrre") and sports-induced euphoria ("Gooooaaaaaaalllllllllll!").

Stretched or elongated words are also found across different languages: "kkkkkkkk" indicates laughter in Brazilian Portuguese while "wkwkwkwkwkwk" does in Indonesian, the researchers said.

They looked at words that had letters that repeated 15 times or more in a row or pairs of letters that repeated 30 times — allowing them to capture "gooooaaaalllll" as well as "hahahaha." The results were published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.

The authors said their work showed how everyday linguistic patterns differed from formal written language and could pave the way for elongated words to be included in dictionaries.

They found that words that people tend to stretch aren't just a "big disorganized mess." In fact they have a regular distribution in terms of how much a word stretches and which part of the word is stretched.

For example, "ha" has a high degree of balance with the "h" and the "a" repeated just about equally. While "goal" as a whole word is stretchy, it's less balanced, with the "g" not stretched as much and the "o" repeated more than any other letter in the word.

And the amount of stretch (that is the number of times each letter is repeated) is the same for "g" and "o" and "a" and "l" in a 70-character version of "goal"as what you'd see in a 140-character version.

While the study found that it was often the "articulable" parts of words that get stretched a lot, mimicking speech, there was also repeating of letters that couldn't be articulated — such as the final "p" in "pleeeeaaasee hhhheeeellllpppp."

The researchers suggested that this could be because stretchable words stand out more online, becoming a "visual cue." For example, the authors said they saw tweets where the author was pleading for a single celebrity to follow back in a message where every single letter was stretched.

The same element of display can be seen with emojis, Dodds said — think 100 crying-laughing emojis — but they weren't part of the study.

"They are a whole different set of stretchable animals."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 16032

Reported Deaths: 583
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2054112
Jefferson164596
Montgomery138434
Marshall6609
Tuscaloosa60712
Lee52232
Franklin4866
Shelby46719
Tallapoosa40863
Butler38013
Chambers33824
Madison3094
Elmore2927
Baldwin2779
Walker2721
Etowah24011
DeKalb2343
Dallas2223
Coffee2161
Lowndes20710
Morgan2041
Sumter2046
Autauga1893
Houston1834
Bullock1673
Pike1600
Colbert1552
Calhoun1503
Choctaw1477
Marengo1456
Russell1440
Lauderdale1412
Hale1354
Randolph1247
Barbour1221
Wilcox1227
Clarke1202
Marion11711
St. Clair1061
Pickens954
Talladega953
Dale920
Greene914
Chilton901
Cullman830
Limestone820
Winston750
Jackson722
Covington711
Henry692
Bibb661
Macon652
Washington656
Crenshaw622
Blount511
Lawrence450
Escambia453
Geneva400
Perry360
Coosa341
Monroe342
Cherokee332
Conecuh301
Clay272
Lamar210
Cleburne131
Fayette130
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 20895

Reported Deaths: 343
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson471660
Shelby451696
Trousdale13924
Rutherford106322
Sumner83845
Hamilton64215
Bledsoe6081
Williamson52710
Tipton4273
Robertson4141
Lake4130
Putnam4105
Wilson3718
Knox3455
Out of TN3394
Bedford2694
Montgomery2513
Rhea1970
Hardeman1890
Madison1742
Loudon1360
McMinn13514
Cheatham1120
Cumberland1111
Fayette1082
Macon1083
Dickson1060
Bradley991
Blount843
Maury800
Washington750
Unassigned750
Sevier752
Coffee660
Wayne630
Sullivan622
Gibson611
Monroe582
Lauderdale561
Hickman530
Dyer480
Franklin481
Greene472
Anderson401
Marion371
DeKalb350
Grundy321
Hawkins312
Smith301
Marshall291
Haywood292
Henry290
Jefferson280
Carroll271
Obion271
White270
Hamblen262
Weakley260
Lincoln250
Meigs250
Lawrence240
Overton230
Warren210
Cocke200
Carter191
Morgan170
Cannon170
Campbell171
Jackson170
Crockett161
Johnson150
Roane150
Polk140
Perry130
Humphreys131
Henderson130
Chester120
Sequatchie120
Giles120
McNairy120
Fentress120
Hardin112
Scott110
Stewart90
Claiborne80
Houston70
Benton71
Grainger60
Clay60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren40
Lewis30
Moore30
Unicoi30
Pickett30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events