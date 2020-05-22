It will be a wet holiday weekend for many in the US

Whether this year's kickoff to summer looks more like a backyard barbecue to keep your distance, or a time to venture out to a beach that's finally open, the forecast could make or break your plans.

Northeast

Showers will move into the Northeast on Saturday, bringing rain from Boston to New York and even Philadelphia. Temperatures will be mild, with highs in the 60s in New York and Boston, and a warm 81 degrees for Washington.

By Sunday, the rain moves out and pleasant temperatures remain.

Highs will be in the low 70s from Washington, DC, to New York, but a little cooler in Boston -- the upper 50s. Memorial Day stays pleasant in the Northeast, with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s and plenty of sunshine.

Southeast

The Southeast will stay rainy through the entire Memorial Day weekend, with Atlanta, Nashville and Charleston, South Carolina, dodging showers during the entire three-day observance.

The Carolinas have seen their fair share of rain the last week, with more than 10 inches in some locations, and lingering showers will remain. This additional rain will keep the threat of flooding in place through the weekend.

Highs will remain in the mid-80s for much of the Southeast.

Plains and the Midwest

Showers will develop across the eastern Plains on Friday and linger through Saturday. Eastern Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma will have showers and storms for the first half of the weekend before the rain pushes into the Midwest.

Another round of rain will develop in the plains on Sunday and keep the chance for showers in the forecast for both the Plains and Midwest through Memorial Day.

West Coast

The West Coast looks like the best place to be for the Memorial Day weekend; the forecast will stay dry through Monday. Seattle will have a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the 60s. San Francisco will be sunny, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.