Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Norma McCorvey, plaintiff in Roe. v. Wade, said she was paid to speak against abortion

Article Image

Norma McCorvey, the anonymous plaintiff in the 1973 US Supreme Court case...

Posted: May 20, 2020 9:47 PM
Posted By: CNN

Norma McCorvey, the anonymous plaintiff in the 1973 US Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, says in a new documentary that she became an anti-abortion activist because she was being paid.

The documentary "AKA Jane Roe" is set to premiere Friday on FX and gives viewers an inside look into McCorvey's journey from abortion rights plaintiff and advocate to anti-abortion campaigner.

Before her death in 2017, McCorvey told the film's director that she hadn't changed her mind about abortion, but told the director she said what she was paid to say.

"I was the big fish," McCorvey says in the documentary. "I think it was a mutual thing. ... I took their money and they'd put me out in front of the cameras and tell me what to say."

McCorvey became well-known as Jane Roe in the case that legalized abortion in the United States. She was pregnant when the case was filed and gave birth to a girl who was given up for adoption.

In the aftermath of the case, McCorvey worked in women's clinics but switched sides in 1995. She became a Christian, joined anti-abortion activists and started an outreach group called Roe No More that was dissolved in 2008.

In the documentary, the Rev. Rob Schenck, an evangelical minister who worked closely with McCorvey, said she was "coached in what to say" and was paid because there was concern that she "would go back to the other side."

"What we did with Norma was highly unethical. The jig is up," Schenck said in the documentary.

Schenck told CNN on Tuesday that he knows McCorvey was telling the truth about being paid because he "cut checks and signed them and made them out to Norma" and was aware of other groups that did the same.

McCorvey had been working at a Dallas women's clinic in 1995 when the anti-abortion group Operation Rescue moved its offices next door. Later, she befriended the staff and eventually joined the group.

Operation Save America, an anti-abortion group formerly known as Operation Rescue, has denied McCorvey was paid by that group.

"To my knowledge, she was not paid by our ministry. We tried to teach her it was better to serve than to be served," Rusty Thomas, national director for Operation Save America, said in a statement to CNN.

After McCorvey was baptized, "the Catholic church began to offer her speaking engagements that would not only give her public recognition in the pro-live movement, but speaking fees as well," Thomas said in a statement posted Wednesday on the group's website. "How much, again, I do not know."

Troy Newman, the president of the new Operation Rescue, denied that McCorvey was on the group's payroll but said she would sometimes receive honorariums of $500-$1,000 for speaking engagements.

"She was never an employee. I never asked her to do anything," Newman told CNN. "She wasn't our spokesperson. If there was a gift that went her way it was to help her with a need she had at that moment."

His organization was initially a branch of the former Operation Rescue and took on the name in the late 1990s.

Newman said he doesn't believe that McCorvey was paid to say anything.

"Nobody told Norma what to do," he said. "She was fiercely independent, and nobody's gonna tell her what to do or say."

CNN couldn't reach McCorvey's family for comment.

The film's director, Nick Sweeney, said he was surprised by McCorvey's comments, but realized why she had shared them in her final year of life.

"Throughout her life, many different people wanted Norma to fit their preconceptions of Jane Roe," Sweeney told CNN. "She just wanted to be unapologetically Norma."

Schenck says he feels differently about the issue now. "These days, I think I will never be pregnant, I will never face that crisis in my life," he said. "So I don't really think I'm the best person to advise on it. I think that's the woman in crisis."

McCorvey died three years ago in Katy, Texas, at the age of 69.

"If a young woman wants to have an abortion, fine, you know, it's no skin off my a**," McCorvey says in the documentary. "That's why they call it choice. It's your choice."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13052

Reported Deaths: 522
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1751103
Jefferson136778
Montgomery90724
Marshall6389
Lee45031
Shelby40419
Tuscaloosa3878
Tallapoosa37157
Franklin3644
Chambers32922
Butler29510
Madison2784
Baldwin2628
Etowah21510
Elmore2076
DeKalb1953
Coffee1751
Dallas1593
Sumter1484
Walker1481
Houston1414
Lowndes14010
Calhoun1333
Autauga1274
Randolph1207
Morgan1191
Lauderdale1162
Marengo1166
Pike1100
Russell1090
Marion1069
Colbert982
Wilcox975
Hale962
Choctaw923
St. Clair911
Barbour901
Greene874
Pickens843
Talladega812
Clarke812
Chilton801
Cullman700
Limestone650
Dale630
Jackson632
Washington615
Covington581
Macon542
Crenshaw533
Bullock521
Bibb511
Blount471
Winston451
Henry441
Escambia393
Lawrence350
Coosa331
Cherokee290
Clay272
Geneva230
Perry220
Conecuh210
Monroe202
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18412

Reported Deaths: 305
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson417446
Shelby393687
Trousdale13844
Rutherford90619
Sumner76841
Bledsoe6071
Williamson49210
Tipton4072
Lake4030
Out of TN3864
Hamilton37713
Wilson3388
Knox3135
Robertson2980
Putnam2865
Bedford2574
Montgomery2162
Hardeman1830
Madison1622
McMinn12512
Loudon970
Fayette952
Cumberland941
Dickson930
Cheatham930
Macon933
Unassigned841
Bradley841
Blount763
Maury710
Washington700
Sevier682
Coffee630
Wayne630
Gibson591
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Monroe512
Lauderdale481
Greene462
Dyer450
Franklin431
Anderson371
Marion341
DeKalb320
Hawkins312
Grundy311
Haywood291
Smith291
Weakley270
Marshall261
Jefferson260
Carroll251
Hamblen242
Meigs220
Lawrence210
White210
Henry200
Cocke200
Carter191
Obion191
Overton180
Lincoln170
Morgan170
Campbell171
Warren160
Johnson150
Rhea150
Polk140
Crockett141
Cannon130
Perry130
Jackson130
Chester120
Giles120
Henderson120
McNairy120
Humphreys121
Scott110
Hardin101
Sequatchie90
Fentress90
Roane90
Claiborne80
Stewart80
Benton71
Houston70
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Lewis20
Pickett20
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events