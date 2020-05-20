Semi spills 43,000 pounds of pasta on Nashville interstate

Click here for updates on this story

Nashville, TN (WSMV) -- An overturned tractor trailer shut down an on-ramp on I-24 eastbound near downtown early Wednesday.

According to TDOT, the tractor trailer rolled over near Exit 50A: Knoxville/Chattanooga around 7:30 a.m.

The semi was hauling 43,000 pounds of pasta, which spilled across the on-ramp.

Eastbound traffic was affected with the on-ramp blocked. Westbound traffic was not affected.

TDOT cleared the scene around 1:45 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.