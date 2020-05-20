Clear
All states are partially reopen leaving Americans to weigh the risk of venturing out again

CNN's Randi Kaye takes a closer look at how quickly germs can spread in restaurants through a science experiment designed to track germ droplets.

Posted: May 20, 2020 9:35 AM
Updated: May 20, 2020 10:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

All 50 states have now partially emerged from coronavirus lockdowns, but with only a handful of states showing significant improvement in infection rates, some experts caution it could be too soon.

On Wednesday, Connecticut became the final state to begin lifting restrictions, allowing retail shops and restaurants to reopen their doors.

Track the virus

Despite the reopening milestone, health officials say, Americans remain at risk of catching the highly transmissible and sometimes deadly virus.

As of Tuesday, at least 17 states had registered an upward trend in average daily cases -- a rise of at least 10% -- over the previous seven days, according to an analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.

Only 16 states' average daily cases dropped more than 10%, while the rest were level or near level, the data showed.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released 60 pages of detailed guidance Tuesday on how to reopen the country -- including road maps for schools, restaurants, transit and child care facilities. In the guidance, the center advised that the first phase of reopening should begin after a state has seen a downward trajectory in cases over 14 days.

The CDC posted its guidelines as news emerged that at least two states, Florida and Georgia, are under scrutiny for their public data on Covid-19 cases.

Across the US, more than 1.5 million people have tested positive for the virus and at least 91,921 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

'The only thing that was keeping this very contagious virus in check was each of us keeping that physical distance,' former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen said Tuesday. 'If we're going to let people go to work and reopen, we are going to be introducing risk of some kind. The key is what are the steps we can take to reduce that risk as much as possible?'

Different strokes for different states

States have moved at different paces as governors balance reopening their economies with keeping residents safe. Some states, including Georgia and Texas, rolled out aggressive reopening plans, while others have taken a more measured approach.

New York, California and Pennsylvania are among states that are allowing locales reporting declines in new cases to reopen as other areas remain closed.

Many cities also remain under stay-at-home orders. In Baltimore, gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited and retail stores remain closed.

In New York City, officials report some positive indicators, though the number of people admitted to hospitals with suspected cases of Covid-19 ticked up slightly Monday, from 57 in a day to 63.

'It's a good day. We want to have great days, though,' Mayor Bill de Blasio said, also sharing the positive news that the city had enough personal protection equipment to last through May and will begin working on building a surplus of PPE and ventilators.

Last month, the White House issued guidance to help states plan for reopening, but the measures were not mandatory and governors were left to make their own decisions.

Experts have warned that lifting restrictions prematurely may mean thousands more Americans will die in a second spike in cases.

The responsibility lies with individuals to adhere to guidelines, practice safe social distancing and adopt habits to keep themselves and loved ones safe.

Churches push to reopen

While public health officials caution against crowded indoor activities, churches across the US are pushing to open their doors.

In North Carolina, after a federal judge struck down an order from the governor disallowing indoor services, some churches welcomed their congregations back. About 100 people walked into a Raleigh church this week, CNN affiliate WTVD reported.

A northern California pastor who defied county orders and held a livestream service has been diagnosed with the virus. At least three confirmed cases have been linked to the event, Mendocino County said.

In Mississippi, services have been discouraged, but the governor has deemed places of worship 'essential services' and they never official shut down.

'I did personally ask pastors to pause in-person services so that they could keep their flocks safe. I want to help those pastors to safely resume in-person services,' Gov. Tate Reeves said on Facebook.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 12699

Reported Deaths: 514
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1751103
Jefferson136778
Montgomery90724
Marshall6389
Lee45031
Shelby40419
Tuscaloosa3878
Tallapoosa37157
Franklin3644
Chambers32922
Butler29510
Madison2784
Baldwin2628
Etowah21510
Elmore2076
DeKalb1953
Coffee1751
Dallas1593
Sumter1484
Walker1481
Houston1414
Lowndes14010
Calhoun1333
Autauga1274
Randolph1207
Morgan1191
Lauderdale1162
Marengo1166
Pike1100
Russell1090
Marion1069
Colbert982
Wilcox975
Hale962
Choctaw923
St. Clair911
Barbour901
Greene874
Pickens843
Talladega812
Clarke812
Chilton801
Cullman700
Limestone650
Dale630
Jackson632
Washington615
Covington581
Macon542
Crenshaw533
Bullock521
Bibb511
Blount471
Winston451
Henry441
Escambia393
Lawrence350
Coosa331
Cherokee290
Clay272
Geneva230
Perry220
Conecuh210
Monroe202
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18412

Reported Deaths: 305
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson417446
Shelby393687
Trousdale13844
Rutherford90619
Sumner76841
Bledsoe6071
Williamson49210
Tipton4072
Lake4030
Out of TN3864
Hamilton37713
Wilson3388
Knox3135
Robertson2980
Putnam2865
Bedford2574
Montgomery2162
Hardeman1830
Madison1622
McMinn12512
Loudon970
Fayette952
Cumberland941
Dickson930
Cheatham930
Macon933
Unassigned841
Bradley841
Blount763
Maury710
Washington700
Sevier682
Coffee630
Wayne630
Gibson591
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Monroe512
Lauderdale481
Greene462
Dyer450
Franklin431
Anderson371
Marion341
DeKalb320
Hawkins312
Grundy311
Haywood291
Smith291
Weakley270
Marshall261
Jefferson260
Carroll251
Hamblen242
Meigs220
Lawrence210
White210
Henry200
Cocke200
Carter191
Obion191
Overton180
Lincoln170
Morgan170
Campbell171
Warren160
Johnson150
Rhea150
Polk140
Crockett141
Cannon130
Perry130
Jackson130
Chester120
Giles120
Henderson120
McNairy120
Humphreys121
Scott110
Hardin101
Sequatchie90
Fentress90
Roane90
Claiborne80
Stewart80
Benton71
Houston70
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Lewis20
Pickett20
Hancock10

 

 

