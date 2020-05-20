Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

CVS Health is returning $43 million in coronavirus relief funds

Article Image

Best Western CEO David Kong tells CNN's Poppy Harlow that the government needs to provide "some flexibility in the loan and also extend the coverage period and provide much needed additional funding."

Posted: May 20, 2020 9:34 AM
Posted By: CNN

CVS Health is returning more than $43 million it received from the federal government as part of coronavirus relief.

In a letter Tuesday to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, CVS chief executive Larry Merlo indicated his company received the funds as part of the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund. He said it was an automatic distribution from HHS and that CVS did not request the money.

The fund provides $175 billion to hospitals and healthcare providers involved in the coronavirus response, according to the HHS website.

"We have made the decision to return the funds and forgo participation in subsequent disbursements," Merlo said. "In doing so, we hope to help HHS provide additional support to other providers who are facing significant financial challenges as a result of the pandemic."

CVS Health has continued to operate through the pandemic. In March, the company indicated it would hire 50,000 people across the United States.

And in April, the company announced it would expand Covid-19 testing capabilities.

Still, the pandemic has weighed heavily on the company's stock, as it has on the rest of Wall Street. Shares of CVS are down more than 14% since the beginning of the year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 12699

Reported Deaths: 514
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1751103
Jefferson136778
Montgomery90724
Marshall6389
Lee45031
Shelby40419
Tuscaloosa3878
Tallapoosa37157
Franklin3644
Chambers32922
Butler29510
Madison2784
Baldwin2628
Etowah21510
Elmore2076
DeKalb1953
Coffee1751
Dallas1593
Sumter1484
Walker1481
Houston1414
Lowndes14010
Calhoun1333
Autauga1274
Randolph1207
Morgan1191
Lauderdale1162
Marengo1166
Pike1100
Russell1090
Marion1069
Colbert982
Wilcox975
Hale962
Choctaw923
St. Clair911
Barbour901
Greene874
Pickens843
Talladega812
Clarke812
Chilton801
Cullman700
Limestone650
Dale630
Jackson632
Washington615
Covington581
Macon542
Crenshaw533
Bullock521
Bibb511
Blount471
Winston451
Henry441
Escambia393
Lawrence350
Coosa331
Cherokee290
Clay272
Geneva230
Perry220
Conecuh210
Monroe202
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18412

Reported Deaths: 305
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson417446
Shelby393687
Trousdale13844
Rutherford90619
Sumner76841
Bledsoe6071
Williamson49210
Tipton4072
Lake4030
Out of TN3864
Hamilton37713
Wilson3388
Knox3135
Robertson2980
Putnam2865
Bedford2574
Montgomery2162
Hardeman1830
Madison1622
McMinn12512
Loudon970
Fayette952
Cumberland941
Dickson930
Cheatham930
Macon933
Unassigned841
Bradley841
Blount763
Maury710
Washington700
Sevier682
Coffee630
Wayne630
Gibson591
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Monroe512
Lauderdale481
Greene462
Dyer450
Franklin431
Anderson371
Marion341
DeKalb320
Hawkins312
Grundy311
Haywood291
Smith291
Weakley270
Marshall261
Jefferson260
Carroll251
Hamblen242
Meigs220
Lawrence210
White210
Henry200
Cocke200
Carter191
Obion191
Overton180
Lincoln170
Morgan170
Campbell171
Warren160
Johnson150
Rhea150
Polk140
Crockett141
Cannon130
Perry130
Jackson130
Chester120
Giles120
Henderson120
McNairy120
Humphreys121
Scott110
Hardin101
Sequatchie90
Fentress90
Roane90
Claiborne80
Stewart80
Benton71
Houston70
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Lewis20
Pickett20
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events