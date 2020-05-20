Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Kids with suspected Covid-related syndrome need immediate attention, doctors say

Article Image

Kids who may have multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, a troubling complication of Covid-19 infection, need immediate attention and will...

Posted: May 20, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: CNN

Kids who may have multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, a troubling complication of Covid-19 infection, need immediate attention and will probably need to be hospitalized, doctors said Tuesday.

Symptoms do not look like the classic symptoms of coronavirus and may mostly include stomach pain and vomiting, along with fever and perhaps a rash, the experts told other doctors during a meeting Tuesday organized by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It's becoming clear that many of the children with the new syndrome have damage to their hearts and need immediate treatment, they said at the Clinician Outreach and Communication Activity (COCA) briefing. And they believe it's increasingly clear that Covid-19 is involved, even though many of the children test negative for the virus at first and never seemed to have had symptoms of infection.

The syndrome appears to develop two to six weeks after infection with Covid-19 and affects mostly children who were perfectly healthy beforehand. The CDC issued a health alert last week warning pediatricians to be on the lookout, and at least 20 states plus Washington, DC have reported they are investigating possible cases.

"A striking finding here -- alarming -- is that in this group, about half the children already had coronary artery abnormalities," Dr. James Schneider, who heads pediatric critical care at Northwell Health in New York, told the briefing. Because the children were previously healthy, he thinks the abnormalities were caused by MIS-C, possibly as a result of a delayed immune response to the coronavirus.

"Any child at home who has fever, abdominal pain or symptoms such as rash and conjunctivitis should be seen by a pediatrician right away," he advised. "I think we need to have a low threshold for evaluation."

'Alarming' findings

More than half of the 33 children treated for MIS-C at Northwell in April and May had developed some sort of heart dysfunction, Schneider said. "They need good, old-fashioned critical care."

And most of the children had no underlying conditions that might make parents wary. "No definitive underlying conditions predispose children to this," he said.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Nicholas Rister at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, said he has examined several children with a range of symptoms.

"I feel very terrible -- some patients have said, you know, everything kind of hurts. And then swelling in various points of your body, especially your hands and your feet, and even your mouth," he said at a separate briefing.

"The biggest concern we have right now, especially in kids, is largely stemming from inflammation around the heart," he said. It's one reason doctors at first thought the syndrome was a rare condition known as Kawasaki disease. "And not just the heart but the major vessels around the heart," he added.

Dr. Michael Levin of Imperial College in London, who treated some of the first patients in Britain, said parents may hesitate to bring their children in, but they should.

Some of the children he and his colleagues have treated were already critically ill when they arrived at the hospital. "One of the reasons for this may have been the lockdown and fear of coming to hospital," he said. "The public health message in the UK was that patients should try and stay at home and not attend hospital," he added. So children were staying home with fevers ... and arriving in a seriously ill state."

Blood tests will quickly tell doctors if children might be experiencing MIS-C, Levin said. Tests for inflammation and heart damage can show if children are at risk and need to be hospitalized.

Quick treatment appears to work and most children go home after a few days in the hospital, both Schneider and Levin said.

Levin said most children tested negative for Covid-19 infection at first but later tests indicated they had probably had a past infection.

He said these young patients were showing symptoms of extreme inflammatory response. "There is a concern that we are seeing a dysregulated immune response," Levin told the briefing. "The timing of this illness does seem to coincide with when acquired immunity would be developing."

Many of the children in England who were diagnosed with MIS-C are from ethnic minoritie, Levin said. "There seemed to be a predominance of children from black, African, Caribbean-British ancestry who accounted for about 46% of the cases," he said.

Twenty-seven percent of the children with the illness in a recent New York study were Hispanic, Northwell's Schneider said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 12701

Reported Deaths: 508
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1751103
Jefferson136778
Montgomery90724
Marshall6389
Lee45031
Shelby40419
Tuscaloosa3878
Tallapoosa37157
Franklin3644
Chambers32922
Butler29510
Madison2784
Baldwin2628
Etowah21510
Elmore2076
DeKalb1953
Coffee1751
Dallas1593
Sumter1484
Walker1481
Houston1414
Lowndes14010
Calhoun1333
Autauga1274
Randolph1207
Morgan1191
Lauderdale1162
Marengo1166
Pike1100
Russell1090
Marion1069
Colbert982
Wilcox975
Hale962
Choctaw923
St. Clair911
Barbour901
Greene874
Pickens843
Talladega812
Clarke812
Chilton801
Cullman700
Limestone650
Dale630
Jackson632
Washington615
Covington581
Macon542
Crenshaw533
Bullock521
Bibb511
Blount471
Winston451
Henry441
Escambia393
Lawrence350
Coosa331
Cherokee290
Clay272
Geneva230
Perry220
Conecuh210
Monroe202
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18412

Reported Deaths: 305
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson417446
Shelby393687
Trousdale13844
Rutherford90619
Sumner76841
Bledsoe6071
Williamson49210
Tipton4072
Lake4030
Out of TN3864
Hamilton37713
Wilson3388
Knox3135
Robertson2980
Putnam2865
Bedford2574
Montgomery2162
Hardeman1830
Madison1622
McMinn12512
Loudon970
Fayette952
Cumberland941
Dickson930
Cheatham930
Macon933
Unassigned841
Bradley841
Blount763
Maury710
Washington700
Sevier682
Coffee630
Wayne630
Gibson591
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Monroe512
Lauderdale481
Greene462
Dyer450
Franklin431
Anderson371
Marion341
DeKalb320
Hawkins312
Grundy311
Haywood291
Smith291
Weakley270
Marshall261
Jefferson260
Carroll251
Hamblen242
Meigs220
Lawrence210
White210
Henry200
Cocke200
Carter191
Obion191
Overton180
Lincoln170
Morgan170
Campbell171
Warren160
Johnson150
Rhea150
Polk140
Crockett141
Cannon130
Perry130
Jackson130
Chester120
Giles120
Henderson120
McNairy120
Humphreys121
Scott110
Hardin101
Sequatchie90
Fentress90
Roane90
Claiborne80
Stewart80
Benton71
Houston70
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Lewis20
Pickett20
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events