Clear

US-Canada border will remain closed to nonessential travel for at least another month

Article Image

Calling the border with the United States a clear point of "vulnerability" for Canada in terms of...

Posted: May 19, 2020 2:09 PM
Posted By: CNN

Calling the border with the United States a clear point of "vulnerability" for Canada in terms of Covid-19 infections, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that by mutual agreement, the border will remain closed to nonessential travel until at least June 21.

Trudeau did not rule out a further extension of the border closure. The US-Canada border has been closed since March 21.

"It was the right thing to further extend by 30 days our closure of the Canada, US border to travelers other than essential services and goods, but we will continue to watch carefully what's happening elsewhere in the world and around us as we make decisions on next steps," Trudeau said during his daily press conference in Ottawa.

Even if the border does reopen to nonessential travel, Trudeau repeated that stronger measures may be put in place, such as requiring quarantine, medical checks and tracking for those entering Canada, including those from the US.

"We know that we need to do more to ensure that travelers who are coming back from overseas or the US as Canadian are being properly followed up on, are properly isolated and don't become further vectors for the spread of Covid-19," Trudeau said.

The Trump administration is also preparing to extend travel restrictions and stringent border control measures this week related to the coronavirus pandemic, according to two administration officials.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told CNN, "The United States has great appreciation for the efforts of our partners in Canada and Mexico to ensure that North America is working together to combat the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus."

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said the only thing that's allowed Canada to manage this first wave is the fact that international travelers have been banned and that returning Canadians and Canadian residents have quarantined for two weeks.

Asked how best to manage a border reopening when it happens, Tam said: "We want to make sure we not only keep up but maybe strengthen some of those measures. The mandatory 14-day quarantining of people who come in remains a cornerstone as we go forwards and the fact that we need to be able to manage that, then show that people are following that requirement."

Canada has had at least 79,411 coranavirus cases and at least 5,960 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. By comparison, there have been more than 1.5 million cases in the United States and at least 90,432 deaths.

Canadian border communities reacted with relief after lobbying the Trudeau government to keep the border closed for the time being.

"Casual travel across our land borders is not yet safe and may actually lead to greater community transmission of Covid-19 which is something no one wants to see happen," said Drew Dilkens, the mayor of Windsor, Ontario, in an interview with CNN.

Windsor is less than five miles from Detroit, Michigan, and is the busiest border crossing between the US and Canada in terms of traffic and commercial goods. Since the border closed in March, both governments say essential commercial traffic has continued to flow smoothly. Essential workers, including hundreds of health care employees, also continue to cross daily into Michigan to work in health care centers in Detroit and across the state.

"This is the only place within our two countries where two major urban areas are this close to one another and so the intricacies (of reopening) are a little different and the consequences are perhaps a little different, if we move too fast," Dilkens said.

Dilkens points out his city is already expecting more border traffic as the US auto industry reopens this week. Auto manufacturing supply chains are closely inter-connected between Michigan and the province of Ontario. Dilkens says it's important for both economies that border traffic continues "at the speed of business."

"The flow has to continue, and that the border has to work for business while also protecting the general public from crossing for nonessential work or anything else," Dilkens said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 12376

Reported Deaths: 504
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1735101
Jefferson135574
Montgomery86320
Marshall6329
Lee45231
Shelby40419
Tuscaloosa3688
Tallapoosa36657
Franklin3444
Chambers32922
Butler28510
Madison2784
Baldwin2608
Etowah20610
Elmore1976
DeKalb1962
Coffee1711
Dallas1513
Walker1390
Houston1374
Sumter1364
Calhoun1333
Lowndes1339
Autauga1204
Randolph1207
Morgan1161
Lauderdale1152
Pike1070
Russell1050
Marengo1046
Marion1039
Wilcox955
Colbert932
St. Clair911
Hale912
Greene874
Choctaw853
Barbour851
Pickens823
Talladega812
Chilton791
Clarke752
Cullman690
Limestone650
Jackson642
Washington615
Dale610
Covington581
Macon552
Crenshaw531
Bibb501
Blount471
Bullock401
Henry401
Winston391
Escambia393
Coosa341
Lawrence330
Cherokee280
Clay272
Geneva220
Perry210
Monroe202
Conecuh190
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18011

Reported Deaths: 301
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson406644
Shelby384687
Trousdale13834
Rutherford88419
Sumner74941
Bledsoe6071
Williamson48010
Tipton4052
Lake4040
Out of TN3864
Hamilton35713
Wilson3278
Knox3085
Robertson2940
Bedford2544
Putnam2405
Montgomery2132
Hardeman1830
Madison1632
McMinn12312
Loudon940
Fayette942
Cumberland931
Dickson930
Cheatham920
Macon903
Unassigned841
Bradley831
Blount763
Sevier692
Maury680
Washington660
Wayne630
Coffee610
Gibson591
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Monroe491
Greene462
Lauderdale441
Dyer440
Franklin431
Anderson371
Marion331
Hawkins312
DeKalb300
Grundy301
Haywood291
Marshall271
Weakley260
Jefferson260
Hamblen252
Smith251
Carroll251
Meigs220
Lawrence210
Cocke200
Henry190
Obion191
Carter191
White190
Campbell171
Overton160
Warren160
Lincoln160
Johnson150
Polk140
Cannon130
Crockett131
Perry130
Chester120
Scott120
Morgan120
Henderson120
McNairy120
Giles120
Humphreys121
Jackson110
Rhea100
Hardin100
Sequatchie100
Roane90
Claiborne80
Stewart70
Benton71
Houston60
Fentress60
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Lewis20
Pickett20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events