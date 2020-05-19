Clear

Navajo Nation surpasses New York state for the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the US

Article Image

The Navajo Nation has surpassed New York and New Jersey for the highest per-capita coronavirus infection rate in the US -- another sign of Covid-19's disproportionate impact on minority communities.

Posted: May 19, 2020 9:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

The Navajo Nation has surpassed New York and New Jersey for the highest per-capita coronavirus infection rate in the US -- another sign of Covid-19's disproportionate impact on minority communities.

The Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, reported a population of 173,667 on the 2010 census. As a result, with 4,002 cases, the Native American territory has 2,304.41 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people.

By contrast, New York state now has a rate of 1,806 cases per 100,000 and New Jersey is at 1,668 cases per 100,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez told CNN's Sara Sidner of its rate on the "Situation Room" Sunday night.

The nation has one of the strictest stay-at-home orders in the country, mandating that residents not leave their homes unless there is an emergency or they are essential workers.

Even those who leave home for work must have documentation on company letterhead with a verifiable contact number for a manager in order to go.

For the last few months the nation has been on weekend lockdowns to prevent members from being out and risking infection but case numbers have continued to rise.

Other minority groups also have been hard hit by the coronavirus.

Of the 39 states and the District of Columbia reporting the race and ethnicity of residents who have died of Covid-19, African Americans make up about 13% of the population in those places but 27% of Covid-19 deaths, according to an analysis from the American Public Media (APM) Research Lab.

In California, Latinos make 53% of the state's cases, despite making up the 39% of the state's population, according to California Department of Public Health data.

Spike in cases

Nez said there has been a huge spike in cases among the population, resulting in 140 deaths for the entire nation as of this weekend.

A press release from the Navajo Nation issued Saturday said that experts projected cases would peak in their population in mid-May.

Part of the reason for the spike is increased testing capacity, Nez said. More than 23,791 members, or 11% of the population of the Navajo Nation, has been tested for the virus.

Multiple reasons for increased spread

Another reason for the large number of cases is that multiple generations live in one home, Nez said.

"When one person gets Covid, goes home, they turn to infect the rest of the family," Nez said.

Additionally, 30% to 40% of residents do not have running water, Nez said. That prevents everyone from being able to wash their hands as often as recommended.

Another challenge: the nation is a "food desert," which means that more people are at the few grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations to purchase food, Nez said.

"When we run out of food or supplies we have to go to the stores and there is a lot of people there and I believe...the spread is happening there as well as at home," Nez said.

In a Saturday press release, Nez urged residents to continue to stay in lockdown as much as possible and maintain good hygiene practices.

"With every passing day, we are a day closer to beating COVID-19. Whether we realize it or not we are winning the war on this virus," Nez said in the press release. "We have to stay the course when it comes to staying home as much as possible, wearing masks in public, washing our hands often, and taking every precaution to ensure our health and safety especially for our elders and children."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 12333

Reported Deaths: 496
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1735101
Jefferson135574
Montgomery86320
Marshall6329
Lee45231
Shelby40419
Tuscaloosa3688
Tallapoosa36657
Franklin3444
Chambers32922
Butler28510
Madison2784
Baldwin2608
Etowah20610
Elmore1976
DeKalb1962
Coffee1711
Dallas1513
Walker1390
Houston1374
Sumter1364
Calhoun1333
Lowndes1339
Autauga1204
Randolph1207
Morgan1161
Lauderdale1152
Pike1070
Russell1050
Marengo1046
Marion1039
Wilcox955
Colbert932
St. Clair911
Hale912
Greene874
Choctaw853
Barbour851
Pickens823
Talladega812
Chilton791
Clarke752
Cullman690
Limestone650
Jackson642
Washington615
Dale610
Covington581
Macon552
Crenshaw531
Bibb501
Blount471
Bullock401
Henry401
Winston391
Escambia393
Coosa341
Lawrence330
Cherokee280
Clay272
Geneva220
Perry210
Monroe202
Conecuh190
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18011

Reported Deaths: 301
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson406644
Shelby384687
Trousdale13834
Rutherford88419
Sumner74941
Bledsoe6071
Williamson48010
Tipton4052
Lake4040
Out of TN3864
Hamilton35713
Wilson3278
Knox3085
Robertson2940
Bedford2544
Putnam2405
Montgomery2132
Hardeman1830
Madison1632
McMinn12312
Loudon940
Fayette942
Cumberland931
Dickson930
Cheatham920
Macon903
Unassigned841
Bradley831
Blount763
Sevier692
Maury680
Washington660
Wayne630
Coffee610
Gibson591
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Monroe491
Greene462
Lauderdale441
Dyer440
Franklin431
Anderson371
Marion331
Hawkins312
DeKalb300
Grundy301
Haywood291
Marshall271
Weakley260
Jefferson260
Hamblen252
Smith251
Carroll251
Meigs220
Lawrence210
Cocke200
Henry190
Obion191
Carter191
White190
Campbell171
Overton160
Warren160
Lincoln160
Johnson150
Polk140
Cannon130
Crockett131
Perry130
Chester120
Scott120
Morgan120
Henderson120
McNairy120
Giles120
Humphreys121
Jackson110
Rhea100
Hardin100
Sequatchie100
Roane90
Claiborne80
Stewart70
Benton71
Houston60
Fentress60
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Lewis20
Pickett20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events