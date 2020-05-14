Guidelines to reopening the US drafted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that were shelved by the Trump administration are far more strict and detailed than the White House's own road map toward a return to normal, a CNN review found.
Read the full draft guidelines: cnn.com/2020/05/13/politics/cdc-draft-reopening-guidelines/index.html
Related Content
- READ: The full draft CDC guidelines on reopening from stay-at-home orders
- Madison County Sheriff’s Office reopening offices, following CDC guidelines
- READ: The full Mueller report
- CDC recommends Americans wear face masks voluntarily in public but some officials say they felt 'pressured' to draft new guidelines
- Huntsville’s Parkway Place Mall reopening with new guidelines
- Huntsville 'close contact' businesses reopen under new guidelines
- CDC's draft guidance for reopening amid coronavirus includes spaced-out seating in schools, disposable menus in restaurants
- Alabama stay-at-home order will expire April 30, be followed by ‘safer at home’ order
- WATCH: Gov. Kay Ivey announces coronavirus Stay At Home order
- Huntsville mayor explains stay-at-home order during coronavirus outbreak
Scroll for more content...