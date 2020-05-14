Clear

Tyson Foods will reduce prices on some beef products this week, as grocery store prices soar

Article Image

Tyson Foods will be discounting prices on certain products for the remainder of this week.The price reductions will vary, but Tyson told CNN...

Posted: May 14, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: CNN

Tyson Foods will be discounting prices on certain products for the remainder of this week.

The price reductions will vary, but Tyson told CNN some beef items sold to grocery stores, restaurants and other customers could be discounted by 20% to 30% through Saturday.

"We're doing this because we want to help keep beef on family tables across our nation, especially as our beef plants return from reduced levels of production," said Gary Mickelson, the company's senior director of public relations.

Tyson's announcement comes as American grocery store price tags are soaring. Overall, the price of groceries grew 2.6%, including seasonal adjustments, in April. That was the biggest increase from one month to the next since 1974, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Tyson said the discounts will be on items such as chuck and round roasts, as well as some other ground beef products.

"We believe the move will also benefit other segments of the supply chain, including the cattle producers, since the objective is to help maintain beef consumption as our plants return to more normal levels of production and work through the backlog of available cattle," Mickelson said.

Prices at the supermarket have been rising sharply because coronavirus has disrupted the food supply chain: When restaurants shut down, Americans started cooking at home, and demand for groceries shot up. But food producers and farmers didn't have the ability to quickly shift their food deliveries to grocery stores.

Thousands of Tyson Foods meat processing plant workers have tested positive for Covid-19, and several have died. The company has had to shut down more than half a dozen plants for various periods of time due to outbreaks. More than 1,000 of the employees at the recently reopened Tyson pork processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa, tested positive for the virus.

-- David Goldman contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10700

Reported Deaths: 450
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile154596
Jefferson119964
Montgomery70519
Marshall5869
Lee43630
Shelby38118
Tallapoosa33851
Chambers32422
Tuscaloosa3028
Franklin2703
Madison2594
Baldwin2317
Butler2306
Etowah19710
DeKalb1792
Coffee1581
Elmore1575
Dallas1293
Calhoun1273
Randolph1177
Houston1154
Walker1110
Lowndes1118
Sumter1104
Lauderdale1022
Pike1020
Marion1009
Morgan991
Autauga934
Marengo915
Wilcox895
Russell880
St. Clair871
Talladega762
Greene744
Hale742
Colbert742
Chilton731
Choctaw722
Pickens702
Barbour691
Cullman670
Clarke651
Limestone600
Jackson602
Washington575
Covington561
Dale530
Macon532
Crenshaw481
Bibb461
Blount450
Escambia383
Henry331
Coosa331
Bullock281
Clay271
Lawrence260
Winston250
Cherokee240
Perry190
Monroe182
Geneva170
Conecuh160
Lamar140
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 16370

Reported Deaths: 273
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson362337
Shelby347575
Trousdale13813
Rutherford78020
Sumner71440
Bledsoe6031
Williamson45310
Tipton4002
Out of TN3184
Wilson3098
Lake3000
Knox2955
Hamilton28613
Bedford2463
Robertson2450
Montgomery1912
Putnam1905
Hardeman1770
Madison1561
Unassigned1280
McMinn1239
Dickson880
Cumberland871
Fayette851
Cheatham780
Bradley751
Blount743
Macon713
Sevier652
Washington640
Maury580
Gibson571
Coffee560
Sullivan542
Hickman520
Greene472
Loudon460
Dyer440
Franklin411
Lauderdale400
Anderson351
Monroe331
Hawkins312
Grundy301
Marion291
DeKalb280
Haywood281
Jefferson260
Hamblen252
Smith241
Marshall241
Weakley240
Meigs220
Carroll221
Lawrence210
Cocke190
Carter181
Campbell171
White170
Obion161
Lincoln160
Henry150
Johnson150
Overton140
Warren130
Cannon130
Perry130
Chester120
Crockett121
Polk120
Humphreys121
McNairy120
Morgan120
Scott110
Jackson100
Henderson100
Giles90
Hardin80
Roane80
Stewart70
Claiborne70
Sequatchie70
Clay60
Houston60
Rhea60
Fentress60
Benton61
Grainger60
Decatur40
Union40
Wayne30
Moore30
Unicoi30
Lewis20
Van Buren20
Pickett10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events