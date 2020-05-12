Clear

He suspected the buzzing in his ceiling were bees. He just didn't expect to find 100,000 of them

Article Image

The homeowner documented the fascinating process on social media

Posted: May 12, 2020 9:21 AM
Posted By: CNN

When George Montgomery moved into his home in Georgia in November 2018, it didn't take him long to realize the property was abuzz.

"I noticed the swarm the spring after I bought the place," Montgomery told CNN. "You could hear them slapping against the wall as they landed to crawl into the hive."

As a new homeowner in East Point, just outside of Atlanta, the 26-year-old CNN employee didn't even want to begin to think about how much a beehive removal could cost him.

The colony built its hive in the floor joists between the upstairs and downstairs in his home. They had been sneaking in through an open seam between the wooden siding and brick foundation.

But, he felt there was nothing to bee concerned about about.

"Honey bees don't cause a lot of damage and despite honey being deliciously sweet, I was promised it naturally repels sugar-seeking insects," he said.

In late February 2020, when the weather started to warm up, Montgomery went out to mow the lawn and had to duck from all the bees swarming.

"I was like, 'okay, it's time to get this taken care of,'" he said.

He called Georgia Bee Removal, which services much of the Southeast and got on the waitlist. Last week, Bobby Chaisson, one of three people who works at the company, came out to finally free Montgomery's bees.

It cost Montgomery less than $1,000, which gave him a more positive outlook on the situation. Chaisson got to his house around 9 a.m. and was gone shortly after noon.

With a thermal camera, Chaisson was able to find the bees with a heat map before ripping open the ceiling.

Using a custom-built bee vacuum, Chaisson safely sucked up what he estimated to be about 100,000 bees. He said a normal colony, for comparison, has only about 10,000 to 80,000 bees.

The bee vacuum sucks the bees into a special chamber with a modified shop-vac. Each chamber holds about 30,000 to 40,000 bees, and Chaisson filled three of them with the bees from Montgomery's ceiling.

After removing the hive, Chaisson said there was evidence that there had been another hive in that exact spot that had been removed years ago.

Then, Chaisson removed nearly 60 pounds of honeycomb, which was melted down into wax and donated to a local craftsperson.

The bees are settled into a new hive in North Georgia, joining more than 100 other colonies on Chaisson's property. Additionally, Chaisson's neighbor has close to 300 colonies.

"The honey did not go to a local distributor," Montgomery said. "The guy who usually takes it just got a load a few days ago and wasn't in a position to process more."

Chaisson said this happens all the time, but the honey wouldn't go to waste. He poured it into his yard, creating a golden buffet for the hundreds of thousands of bees near the property.

Montgomery is happy to be bee free -- and even got to keep some of the ceiling honey for himself.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10167

Reported Deaths: 423
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile147490
Jefferson113161
Montgomery64215
Marshall5768
Lee42930
Shelby37017
Tallapoosa32842
Chambers31921
Tuscaloosa2844
Madison2504
Franklin2472
Baldwin2246
Butler1966
Etowah19310
DeKalb1582
Elmore1524
Coffee1500
Calhoun1253
Dallas1223
Randolph1117
Houston1074
Walker1070
Sumter1064
Lowndes1036
Pike990
Lauderdale962
Marion967
Morgan950
Wilcox854
St. Clair841
Autauga844
Marengo834
Russell810
Greene733
Talladega732
Hale722
Colbert702
Pickens702
Chilton671
Choctaw670
Cullman650
Clarke631
Barbour611
Jackson602
Limestone570
Covington551
Washington542
Macon492
Bibb461
Blount450
Dale450
Crenshaw431
Escambia373
Coosa331
Henry301
Clay271
Lawrence260
Bullock261
Cherokee240
Winston230
Perry190
Monroe151
Geneva150
Conecuh140
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Fayette70
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 15544

Reported Deaths: 251
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson346532
Shelby337270
Trousdale13632
Rutherford74514
Sumner69938
Bledsoe6040
Williamson44510
Out of TN3956
Tipton3732
Wilson3027
Knox2805
Hamilton24013
Bedford2383
Robertson2200
Montgomery1802
Putnam1785
Hardeman1710
Madison1561
McMinn1228
Dickson860
Cumberland841
Fayette801
Bradley721
Blount723
Cheatham660
Sevier652
Washington650
Lake610
Macon593
Gibson561
Maury550
Coffee540
Sullivan541
Hickman520
Greene462
Loudon430
Dyer430
Franklin411
Unassigned380
Lauderdale360
Anderson331
Hawkins312
Monroe311
Grundy301
Marion291
DeKalb280
Jefferson260
Haywood261
Smith241
Marshall241
Weakley240
Meigs220
Carroll211
Lawrence210
Hamblen212
Cocke180
Carter181
Campbell171
Obion161
White160
Lincoln160
Henry150
Overton140
Cannon130
Perry130
Crockett120
Chester120
Polk120
Warren120
Humphreys121
Morgan120
Scott110
McNairy110
Henderson100
Jackson100
Giles90
Roane80
Hardin80
Claiborne70
Stewart70
Houston60
Benton61
Rhea60
Sequatchie60
Clay60
Grainger60
Fentress60
Johnson50
Decatur40
Union30
Unicoi30
Moore30
Wayne30
Lewis20
Van Buren20
Pickett10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events