Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wednesday is the last day to request direct deposit for stimulus payments

Article Image

People who haven't yet received a stimulus payme...

Posted: May 11, 2020 3:49 PM
Posted By: CNN

People who haven't yet received a stimulus payment from the federal government face a Wednesday deadline to get direct deposit -- otherwise, they'll have to wait for a paper check.

The Internal Revenue Service says individuals have until noon on Wednesday to submit bank account information for direct deposit. People who are owed money but whose bank account details aren't on file will eventually get a check in the mail, but it could take weeks.

"Time is running out for a chance to get these payments several weeks earlier through direct deposit," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement Friday.

More than 85% of people who are eligible for stimulus money have already gotten the cash. About 130 million payments were made as of last week. Many of those people didn't have to update their bank account information because the IRS already had it on file from a 2018 or 2019 tax return.

Payments to those who had updated their bank account information by April 29 should have also received the money. But many people who had done so, as early as April 15, say that a glitch in the system has kept them waiting.

The government is preparing to ramp up the number of checks it's sending through the mail. The next round of payments will begin arriving through late May and into June, the IRS said.

The agency is prioritizing getting checks to people with lower incomes first. Payments have already been issued to people who filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return and earned less than $30,000.

How to add bank account information

An online IRS tool called "Get My Payment" allows people to upload their bank account information if the agency didn't already have it on file from a 2018 or 2019 tax return.

It will request some basic information, including your Social Security number as well as adjusted gross income as reported on your most recent tax return.

Once you add your bank account information, the tool should update with a scheduled payment date. If it's entered before noon on Tuesday, a payment date should be available on Saturday. If it's after noon on Tuesday, a user would have to wait until the following Saturday.

What if you don't normally file taxes?

Social Security recipients, Supplemental Security Income recipients, as well as some low-income veterans receiving pension benefits who don't usually file a tax return do not need to upload their bank account information. Their stimulus payment will be automatically sent to them however they normally receive those benefits.

But there are millions of other low-income people who are not normally required to file taxes. They aren't facing the Wednesday deadline, but they do need to take action before receiving their money.

They must use a separate online tool for non-filers that asks for basic information including names, date of births and Social Security numbers for the person filing and his or her dependents. They won't have to provide any income information.

Who's not eligible?

Eligibility is largely based on income, and it excludes individuals earning more than $99,000, head of household filers with one child who earn more than $136,500, and married couples without children earning more than $198,000.

Families earning a little more may still be eligible if they have children. The phase-out limit depends on how many children they have. For a typical family of four, the amount is completely phased out for those with incomes exceeding $218,000.

Those who can be claimed as a dependent for tax purposes, like many college students, are also ineligible for the payments, as well as undocumented immigrants who don't have Social Security numbers.

Payments are worth up to $1,200 for individuals, and $2,400 for couples -- plus $500 per dependent.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10009

Reported Deaths: 401
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile146185
Jefferson112160
Montgomery60815
Marshall5588
Lee42530
Shelby36717
Tallapoosa32342
Chambers31621
Tuscaloosa2784
Madison2474
Franklin2261
Baldwin2225
Butler1896
Etowah18210
Elmore1504
DeKalb1472
Coffee1460
Calhoun1243
Dallas1083
Houston1074
Walker1060
Randolph1047
Sumter1004
Lowndes995
Marion967
Morgan930
Pike930
Lauderdale922
St. Clair821
Wilcox814
Marengo804
Russell790
Autauga744
Talladega732
Greene703
Hale692
Pickens672
Colbert662
Choctaw660
Chilton651
Cullman650
Jackson602
Barbour591
Limestone570
Clarke561
Washington532
Covington531
Macon472
Bibb461
Blount440
Dale430
Crenshaw410
Escambia363
Coosa311
Henry281
Clay261
Lawrence250
Bullock231
Cherokee220
Winston210
Perry190
Monroe151
Conecuh130
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Geneva130
Fayette70
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 14985

Reported Deaths: 243
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson340131
Shelby326068
Trousdale13572
Rutherford72514
Sumner69838
Bledsoe6040
Williamson44310
Out of TN3755
Wilson3006
Knox2635
Bedford2373
Hamilton23313
Robertson2180
Putnam1755
Montgomery1742
Tipton1592
Hardeman1510
Madison1511
McMinn1175
Dickson860
Cumberland851
Fayette791
Blount713
Bradley691
Sevier652
Cheatham630
Washington610
Lake590
Macon583
Maury550
Sullivan541
Gibson541
Coffee530
Hickman520
Greene462
Loudon410
Dyer410
Franklin401
Unassigned340
Hawkins312
Anderson311
Grundy301
Marion291
Monroe281
DeKalb270
Lauderdale260
Haywood261
Jefferson260
Weakley240
Smith241
Marshall241
Meigs220
Hamblen212
Lawrence200
Carroll191
Carter181
Cocke170
Campbell171
Obion161
Lincoln160
White160
Henry150
Perry130
Cannon130
Polk120
Chester120
Warren120
Morgan120
Humphreys121
Overton110
McNairy110
Scott110
Henderson100
Jackson100
Giles90
Crockett90
Hardin80
Roane80
Claiborne70
Stewart70
Fentress60
Clay60
Sequatchie60
Benton61
Grainger60
Houston60
Rhea60
Johnson50
Decatur40
Union30
Unicoi30
Wayne30
Moore30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Pickett10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events