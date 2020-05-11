Clear

Frontier to begin screening passengers' temperature next month

Article Image

Frontier Airlines will begin temperature screening all passengers and crew members next month, becoming the first US carrier to announce such a safety measu...

Posted: May 11, 2020 7:25 AM
Posted By: CNN

Frontier Airlines will begin temperature screening all passengers and crew members next month, becoming the first US carrier to announce such a safety measure.

The airline said Thursday that the screening regimen with a touchless thermometer will start June 1 and "anyone with a temperature exceeding 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will be denied boarding."

Passengers who test above that limit "will be given time to rest," and if a second screening is also high, "a Frontier gate agent will explain to the customer that they will not be flying that day for the health and safety of others."

Tests will be conducted at the boarding gate by the agent.

CEO Barry Biffle said the temperature screenings are "an additional layer of protection for everyone onboard." The airline is one of several U.S. carriers to require all passengers and crew to wear face masks.

On Thursday morning, Frontier said it is no longer charging customers $39 or more to reserve an empty neighboring seat as part of a social distancing initiative. The change came after lawmakers blasted the plan as "unreasonable." Frontier said it will continue to block seats but not charge customers.

Airlines for America, the industry's trade group, suggested that either the TSA or some other government agency should conduct temperature checks as part of regular airport screening, rather than having individual airlines conduct the tests. That view was echoed Friday morning by Joanna Geraghty, president of JetBlue Airways, in an interview on CNN's New Day.

"We want people flying that are healthy," Geraghty said. "There are questions around whether temperature checks can actually identify whether an asymptomatic person has a coronavirus. Temperature checks are good just to ascertain whether somebody has an illness, and potentially shouldn't be flying. Our perspective is there needs to be a global industry standard for this. Different standards for different airlines is going to be challenging for the traveling public. Our recommendation is for the government to step in."

She said that based on discussions with the FAA and TSA, there could be more changes in the next few weeks.

"This is an evolving conversation," she said.

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly told CNN on Wednesday that the airline is "urging the TSA" to take travelers' temperatures.

"At this time, no decision has been made regarding specific health screening measures at airports," the agency said in a statement Friday.

The TSA said it is relying on health expertise for guidance and confirmed that it's in "ongoing discussions" with the airlines.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9889

Reported Deaths: 393
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile146185
Jefferson112160
Montgomery60815
Marshall5588
Lee42530
Shelby36717
Tallapoosa32342
Chambers31621
Tuscaloosa2784
Madison2474
Franklin2261
Baldwin2225
Butler1896
Etowah18210
Elmore1504
DeKalb1472
Coffee1460
Calhoun1243
Dallas1083
Houston1074
Walker1060
Randolph1047
Sumter1004
Lowndes995
Marion967
Morgan930
Pike930
Lauderdale922
St. Clair821
Wilcox814
Marengo804
Russell790
Autauga744
Talladega732
Greene703
Hale692
Pickens672
Colbert662
Choctaw660
Chilton651
Cullman650
Jackson602
Barbour591
Limestone570
Clarke561
Washington532
Covington531
Macon472
Bibb461
Blount440
Dale430
Crenshaw410
Escambia363
Coosa311
Henry281
Clay261
Lawrence250
Bullock231
Cherokee220
Winston210
Perry190
Monroe151
Conecuh130
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Geneva130
Fayette70
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 14985

Reported Deaths: 243
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson340131
Shelby326068
Trousdale13572
Rutherford72514
Sumner69838
Bledsoe6040
Williamson44310
Out of TN3755
Wilson3006
Knox2635
Bedford2373
Hamilton23313
Robertson2180
Putnam1755
Montgomery1742
Tipton1592
Hardeman1510
Madison1511
McMinn1175
Dickson860
Cumberland851
Fayette791
Blount713
Bradley691
Sevier652
Cheatham630
Washington610
Lake590
Macon583
Maury550
Sullivan541
Gibson541
Coffee530
Hickman520
Greene462
Loudon410
Dyer410
Franklin401
Unassigned340
Hawkins312
Anderson311
Grundy301
Marion291
Monroe281
DeKalb270
Lauderdale260
Haywood261
Jefferson260
Weakley240
Smith241
Marshall241
Meigs220
Hamblen212
Lawrence200
Carroll191
Carter181
Cocke170
Campbell171
Obion161
Lincoln160
White160
Henry150
Perry130
Cannon130
Polk120
Chester120
Warren120
Morgan120
Humphreys121
Overton110
McNairy110
Scott110
Henderson100
Jackson100
Giles90
Crockett90
Hardin80
Roane80
Claiborne70
Stewart70
Fentress60
Clay60
Sequatchie60
Benton61
Grainger60
Houston60
Rhea60
Johnson50
Decatur40
Union30
Unicoi30
Wayne30
Moore30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Pickett10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events