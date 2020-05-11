Clear

Jeep Wrangler tips over in crash test

Article Image

In a random audit, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety conducted a driver-side small overlap front crash test for the 2019 Jeep Wrangler. This is the first time a vehicle has tipped over in an IIHS crash test.

Posted: May 11, 2020 7:24 AM
Posted By: CNN

Jeep's latest Wrangler tipped onto its side twice during crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The performance garnered the Wrangler a Marginal rating -- the second worst of four possible ratings in that type of test.

The 2019 model year four-door Wrangler hit a barrier at 40 miles an hour with just the outermost part of the bumper on the driver's side during the two random audit tests conducted by the Insurance Institute. The small overlap crash test is designed to mimic the impact of a vehicle with another car or a pole in a similar type of collision. The scenario represents a relatively rare but particularly dangerous type of crash that concentrates the force of impact into a small area, according to the Insurance Institute.

The Institute said the Wrangler did a good job of protecting the driver from the actual impact. The occupant compartment held up well, for instance.

But tipping over is a major problem because it could lead to occupants being partially or even fully ejected from the vehicle, according to the Insurance Institute. This is particularly a concern with the Wrangler because it's a convertible, the IIHS said. Wranglers are sold with cloth tops or removable hard tops. Even the doors can be removed, leaving occupants without much to keep them inside the vehicle except their seatbelts. (The Wrangler's owner's manual says that door removal is intended for "off road operation only.")

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the company that makes Jeeps, said in a statement that it is unaware of this ever happening in a real crash of this type. The IIHS Marginal rating for this test applies to both the 2019 and 2020 Wrangler models. The Wrangler earned good ratings in four other IIHS crash tests.

"FCA has produced more than 500,000 of these vehicles," Fiat Chrysler said of the redesigned Wrangler. "By conservative estimate, they have accounted for 6.7 billion miles of on-road driving. From this population, we are unaware of any incidents that correlate with the vehicle dynamic portion of the IIHS test result."

Fiat Chrysler also pointed out that the Wrangler meets or exceeds all government safety standards.

After the Wrangler tipped over in the Insurance Institute's test, Fiat Chrysler objected that it may have had something do with a slight difference in how the IIHS performed the test, the Insurance Institute said. So the IIHS did the test again, using a procedure approved by FCA. In the second IIHS test, the Wrangler tipped over again.

This was the first time a vehicle ever tipped over in any Insurance Institute crash test, according to IIHS spokesman Joe Young. That includes previous generations of the Wrangler.

The IIHS is a private auto safety group financed by auto insurance companies. It conducts a variety of crash tests which are different from those performed by the federal government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Wrangler did not tip over when the crash test was first conducted by Fiat Chrysler. Ordinarily, automakers perform crash tests themselves following detailed instructions provided by the Insurance Institute. The IIHS then separately performs some of the tests itself to check the results provided by the automakers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9889

Reported Deaths: 393
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile146185
Jefferson112160
Montgomery60815
Marshall5588
Lee42530
Shelby36717
Tallapoosa32342
Chambers31621
Tuscaloosa2784
Madison2474
Franklin2261
Baldwin2225
Butler1896
Etowah18210
Elmore1504
DeKalb1472
Coffee1460
Calhoun1243
Dallas1083
Houston1074
Walker1060
Randolph1047
Sumter1004
Lowndes995
Marion967
Morgan930
Pike930
Lauderdale922
St. Clair821
Wilcox814
Marengo804
Russell790
Autauga744
Talladega732
Greene703
Hale692
Pickens672
Colbert662
Choctaw660
Chilton651
Cullman650
Jackson602
Barbour591
Limestone570
Clarke561
Washington532
Covington531
Macon472
Bibb461
Blount440
Dale430
Crenshaw410
Escambia363
Coosa311
Henry281
Clay261
Lawrence250
Bullock231
Cherokee220
Winston210
Perry190
Monroe151
Conecuh130
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Geneva130
Fayette70
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 14985

Reported Deaths: 243
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson340131
Shelby326068
Trousdale13572
Rutherford72514
Sumner69838
Bledsoe6040
Williamson44310
Out of TN3755
Wilson3006
Knox2635
Bedford2373
Hamilton23313
Robertson2180
Putnam1755
Montgomery1742
Tipton1592
Hardeman1510
Madison1511
McMinn1175
Dickson860
Cumberland851
Fayette791
Blount713
Bradley691
Sevier652
Cheatham630
Washington610
Lake590
Macon583
Maury550
Sullivan541
Gibson541
Coffee530
Hickman520
Greene462
Loudon410
Dyer410
Franklin401
Unassigned340
Hawkins312
Anderson311
Grundy301
Marion291
Monroe281
DeKalb270
Lauderdale260
Haywood261
Jefferson260
Weakley240
Smith241
Marshall241
Meigs220
Hamblen212
Lawrence200
Carroll191
Carter181
Cocke170
Campbell171
Obion161
Lincoln160
White160
Henry150
Perry130
Cannon130
Polk120
Chester120
Warren120
Morgan120
Humphreys121
Overton110
McNairy110
Scott110
Henderson100
Jackson100
Giles90
Crockett90
Hardin80
Roane80
Claiborne70
Stewart70
Fentress60
Clay60
Sequatchie60
Benton61
Grainger60
Houston60
Rhea60
Johnson50
Decatur40
Union30
Unicoi30
Wayne30
Moore30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Pickett10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events