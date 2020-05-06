Clear
BREAKING NEWS Marshall County man jailed on $18,000 bond for indecent exposure Full Story

A Dollar Tree worker told a man he needed a mask, so he wiped his face on her shirt, police say

Article Image

A 68-year-old Michigan man has been arrested on assault charges after police say he entered a Dollar Tree and wiped his face on an employee's shirt.

Posted: May 6, 2020 9:18 AM
Updated: May 6, 2020 9:23 AM
Posted By: CNN

Police in Holly, Michigan, have arrested a 68-year-old man on assault charges after he entered a Dollar Tree on Saturday and wiped his face on an employee's shirt.

Holly Police Chief Jerry Narsh said the man entered the store at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday without a mask, despite an executive order in the state requiring patrons in enclosed public spaces to wear one at all times.

Rex Howard Gomoll of Linden faces misdemeanor charges of assault and battery, Jessica Cooper, the Oakland County prosecutor, told CNN.

Security camera footage inside the store released by police shows a man wiping his face on an employee's shirt. According to police, the employee had told the man he needed to wear a face mask to remain in the store.

He responded by saying, "Here, I'll just use this as a mask," before wiping his nose and face on the shirt, leaving behind "bodily fluids," Narsh said.

The employee was the only person the man came in contact with while at the Dollar Tree, Narsh said, who also said the man made other comments and was loud and disruptive until leaving.

In a statement, Randy Guiler, vice president of investor relations at Dollar Tree Inc., wrote: "We are appreciative of the work of the Holly Police Department in seeing this man's irresponsible and unacceptable behavior toward our associate was addressed promptly."

Saturday's incident was the second in as many days involving a store patron not wearing a required face mask in Michigan. On Friday, police in Flint say, a security guard was shot and killed at a Family Dollar in an incident that began when he approached a customer and instructed her to wear a face covering.

Correction: The headline of this story has been updated with the correct name of the store where the incident took place.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 8449

Reported Deaths: 339
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile126571
Jefferson102049
Montgomery4568
Marshall4398
Lee40828
Shelby33513
Chambers30421
Tallapoosa30322
Tuscaloosa2433
Madison2384
Baldwin1895
Etowah15210
Franklin1520
Coffee1340
Elmore1213
Butler1202
Calhoun1143
Walker1000
DeKalb992
Houston984
Marion907
Sumter853
Pike820
Randolph824
Lowndes803
Morgan780
St. Clair760
Wilcox724
Dallas683
Marengo683
Lauderdale682
Talladega672
Russell630
Greene612
Chilton601
Hale592
Cullman580
Pickens572
Choctaw540
Jackson532
Autauga533
Limestone480
Barbour471
Covington461
Bibb430
Clarke431
Colbert422
Washington422
Macon412
Blount400
Dale340
Escambia312
Coosa311
Henry271
Crenshaw260
Clay241
Bullock180
Cherokee170
Perry160
Lawrence160
Winston160
Monroe131
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Geneva110
Conecuh90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13690

Reported Deaths: 226
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson303330
Shelby290160
Trousdale13522
Sumner66538
Rutherford62012
Bledsoe6010
Williamson4399
Out of TN3565
Wilson2815
Knox2515
Bedford2013
Robertson1850
Hamilton18413
Putnam1605
Montgomery1512
Tipton1491
Madison1401
McMinn1062
Unassigned890
Dickson840
Cumberland841
Blount733
Fayette691
Sevier602
Sullivan591
Bradley591
Lake580
Washington580
Cheatham570
Gibson531
Macon533
Maury490
Hickman470
Coffee450
Greene432
Dyer400
Loudon390
Franklin361
Monroe321
Hawkins312
Anderson291
Marion291
Grundy281
Jefferson270
Haywood271
Lauderdale250
Weakley250
DeKalb250
Marshall241
Smith231
Hamblen232
Carroll221
Hardeman200
Cocke190
Lawrence170
Campbell171
Obion161
Carter161
Lincoln160
White150
Henry130
Scott120
Polk120
Perry120
Cannon120
McNairy110
Humphreys111
Henderson100
Chester100
Meigs100
Overton100
Crockett90
Giles80
Roane80
Warren80
Stewart70
Jackson70
Grainger70
Hardin70
Rhea60
Claiborne60
Benton61
Houston60
Morgan60
Johnson50
Clay50
Fentress50
Sequatchie50
Wayne40
Decatur40
Union30
Moore30
Unicoi20
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events