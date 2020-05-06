Clear
BREAKING NEWS Driver killed in wreck on Highway 20 in Decatur Full Story

NASA is working with Tom Cruise to shoot a film in outer space. Yes, really

Article Image

Tom Cruise wants to fly into outer space in the name of filmmaking, and NASA says it's happening.The head of...

Posted: May 6, 2020 7:17 AM
Posted By: CNN

Tom Cruise wants to fly into outer space in the name of filmmaking, and NASA says it's happening.

The head of NASA confirmed Tuesday that the space agency is working with actor Tom Cruise to make a movie on the International Space Station. A NASA spokesperson also confirmed to CNN Business that Cruise will launch into space and stay aboard the station, a multibillion-dollar laboratory that orbits about 250 miles above Earth.

Rotating crews of astronauts have lived aboard the ISS continuously since 2000, and a few high-paying tourists have stopped by the station over the years. At one point, pop star Lance Bass, of 'NSYNC boyband fame, planned a visit in the early 2000s, though that trip did not pan out.

A few films have been shot on board the space station, including a 2002 IMAX documentary that Cruise narrated. 2012's "Apogee of Fear," a science fiction film, was also filmed in space by entrepreneur and space tourist Richard Garriott, the son of an astronaut.

But Cruise could be the first actor to endure extraterrestrial travel.

"We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA's ambitious plans a reality," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a tweet Tuesday.

A Deadline story published earlier Tuesday said the film will mark "the first narrative feature film -- an action adventure -- to be shot in outer space."

It's not clear how or when Cruise will travel to the space station or what additional crew members may join him.

Russia is the only country with the ability to fly humans to and from the space station, but SpaceX and Boeing have been working for years to develop spacecraft capable of returning that capability to the United States. SpaceX's vehicle, Crew Dragon, is expected to complete its first crewed mission to the ISS later this month.

Unlike the human spaceflight programs of earlier decades, however, NASA will not own and operate SpaceX's or Boeing's vehicles. Both companies will be permitted to sell seats aboard their spacecraft to tourists or others willing to pay the multimillion price tag.

SpaceX previously announced it would work with third-party companies to sell seats aboard Crew Dragon for about $50 million each.

NASA also issued a directive last year that laid out plans to allow non-government space travelers to pay the space agency for use of the International Space Station's facilities.

That document also laid out how much certain services could cost: Use of life-support equipment -- and the toilet -- were listed at $11,250 per day. Food, air, and other provisions were priced at $22,500 per day.

The International Space Station was built as a partnership among dozens of countries, but the United States and Russia are its primary operators. Maintaining the US portion of the orbiting laboratory, where astronauts conduct scientific and commercial research, annually costs US taxpayers about $3 billion to $4 billion, according to a 2018 government report.

CNN Business's Rachel Crane contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 8437

Reported Deaths: 315
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile126571
Jefferson102049
Montgomery4568
Marshall4398
Lee40828
Shelby33513
Chambers30421
Tallapoosa30322
Tuscaloosa2433
Madison2384
Baldwin1895
Etowah15210
Franklin1520
Coffee1340
Elmore1213
Butler1202
Calhoun1143
Walker1000
DeKalb992
Houston984
Marion907
Sumter853
Pike820
Randolph824
Lowndes803
Morgan780
St. Clair760
Wilcox724
Dallas683
Marengo683
Lauderdale682
Talladega672
Russell630
Greene612
Chilton601
Hale592
Cullman580
Pickens572
Choctaw540
Jackson532
Autauga533
Limestone480
Barbour471
Covington461
Bibb430
Clarke431
Colbert422
Washington422
Macon412
Blount400
Dale340
Escambia312
Coosa311
Henry271
Crenshaw260
Clay241
Bullock180
Cherokee170
Perry160
Lawrence160
Winston160
Monroe131
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Geneva110
Conecuh90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13690

Reported Deaths: 226
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson303330
Shelby290160
Trousdale13522
Sumner66538
Rutherford62012
Bledsoe6010
Williamson4399
Out of TN3565
Wilson2815
Knox2515
Bedford2013
Robertson1850
Hamilton18413
Putnam1605
Montgomery1512
Tipton1491
Madison1401
McMinn1062
Unassigned890
Dickson840
Cumberland841
Blount733
Fayette691
Sevier602
Sullivan591
Bradley591
Lake580
Washington580
Cheatham570
Gibson531
Macon533
Maury490
Hickman470
Coffee450
Greene432
Dyer400
Loudon390
Franklin361
Monroe321
Hawkins312
Anderson291
Marion291
Grundy281
Jefferson270
Haywood271
Lauderdale250
Weakley250
DeKalb250
Marshall241
Smith231
Hamblen232
Carroll221
Hardeman200
Cocke190
Lawrence170
Campbell171
Obion161
Carter161
Lincoln160
White150
Henry130
Scott120
Polk120
Perry120
Cannon120
McNairy110
Humphreys111
Henderson100
Chester100
Meigs100
Overton100
Crockett90
Giles80
Roane80
Warren80
Stewart70
Jackson70
Grainger70
Hardin70
Rhea60
Claiborne60
Benton61
Houston60
Morgan60
Johnson50
Clay50
Fentress50
Sequatchie50
Wayne40
Decatur40
Union30
Moore30
Unicoi20
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events