Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville police investigate two overnight shootings Full Story

Coronavirus restrictions continue to loosen after a weekend of recreation and protest across US

Article Image

The FDA has approved emergency use of the experimental drug remdesivir to treat hospitalized patients with severe Covid-19, but experts say more clinical trials are needed. CNN's Sara Sidner reports.

Posted: May 4, 2020 8:37 AM
Updated: May 4, 2020 9:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

The new week brings more reopenings across the US after a weekend many Americans spent outside, from protesting coronavirus restrictions to enjoying spring days in the park.

Across the nation, states will continue to slowly ease their restrictions this week, even as the number of cases and deaths rise.

Florida, Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia are among the states that planned to ease restrictions Monday.

And California is 'days, not weeks' away from beginning to lift restrictions to the state's stay-at-home order, said Gov. Gavin Newsom.

But that likely won't happen across the state. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he does not think the city will reopen earlier than May 15.

This is where all 50 states stand on reopening

Other parts of California are already reopening. In Northern California, restaurants, salons, spas, tattoo parlors, shopping malls and gyms will all be open to residents of Yuba and Sutter counties.

The state is facing pressure from some protesters to reopen faster: Thousands gathered in California over the weekend to protest coronavirus restrictions, leading to 32 arrests at the state capitol.

Coronavirus has killed 67,686 people in the US and infected more than 1,150,000 others, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Other reopenings across the US

Among the other reopenings starting Monday:

-- In Colorado, offices can reopen at 50% capacity with other guidelines, including allowing 6 feet between employees' desks and increased cleaning. Still, the state encourages businesses to allow telecommuting when possible.

-- In Florida, the first phase of reopening begins. That phase allows elective surgeries, and restaurants can open for outdoor dining with 6 feet between tables and indoor seating at 25% capacity. Shops can reopen at 25% capacity. Other businesses -- including bars, gyms and hair salons -- will remain closed.

-- In Nebraska, most churches, salons and restaurants can reopen.

-- In South Carolina, the 'work-or-home' order is being made voluntary and restaurants can begin outdoor dining.

-- In Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott expects thousands of residents to return to work after an executive order that allows them to operate with new safety rules. Manufacturing, construction and distribution businesses can operate with 10 or fewer employees.

-- Stay-at-home orders also expire Monday in Kansas and West Virginia.

Some signs for hope

In some states, the number of coronavirus cases continues to decline, while other areas face challenges.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters Sunday that the state's coronavirus cases were 'at the worst' plateauing. He thanked residents for their social distancing efforts.

'You are saving thousands of lives,' he said. 'I'm very proud to be your governor.'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported that the number of intubations in the state hit hardest by coronavirus is down, and the total number of hospitalizations is below 10,000 for the first time since March. The Javits Convention Center field hospital in New York City discharged at least eight patients on Friday, including its last, Northwell Health spokesman Terry Lynam told CNN.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted Sunday that the state also saw its lowest day for ventilator usage since April 8.

But the improvement does not mean the nation can completely let down its guard.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said numbers in his city are going up, and he is concerned about relaxing restrictions.

'We're still very much in the beginning days of coronavirus,' Walsh said.

White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci also warned that lifting measures prematurely could lead to a rebound of the virus that could put the US in the 'same boat that we were a few weeks ago.'

And a second round of the virus, he said, is inevitable. Its severity will depend on how prepared the nation is, he said.

Government to begin shipping 'tens of thousands' of courses of drug

While Fauci and other doctors predict that second wave, there is hope the US will be armed with a new tool in that fight.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved the experimental drug remdesivir as treatment for hospitalized patients with severe coronavirus.

In an emergency-use authorization Friday, the agency said the benefits of using the drug outweighed the risks.

Remdesivir is the first authorized therapy for the virus in the country, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.

'This is an important clinical advance that showed a statistically significant reduction in time to recovery for patients with Covid-19 and is the first authorized therapy for Covid-19.' Hahn said.

The drug was approved just days after researchers said it might help patients recover more quickly from the infection.

The federal government will begin shipping 'tens of thousands' of courses of remdesivir early this week and will decide where the medicine goes, according to Daniel O'Day, chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences, the maker of the investigational drug.

'We intend to get (remdesivir) to patients in the early part of this next week, beginning to work with the government, which will determine which cities are most vulnerable and where the patients are that need this medicine,' O'Day said on CBS' 'Face the Nation' on Sunday.

CNN has reached out to the US Department of Health and Human Services for comment on how the drugs will be distributed.

States take on the virus

While states wrestle with how and when to reopen from the coronavirus closures, some are enacting measures to ensure they are equipped to fight the pandemic.

Health experts have cited testing as a key factor for the states hoping to open safely.

Over the weekend, Illinois recorded its highest number of new tests performed in a 24-hour period at 19,417 tests.

To address concerns over access to enough tests, Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City will produce its own testing kits. Partnering with Print Parks, the city is on track to produce 50,000 3D-printed swabs per week, de Blasio said.

New York state will also address supply concerns by building a purchasing consortium with seven northeast states for medical supplies. The partnership hopes to make each state more competitive in the international marketplace when purchasing personal protective equipment, tests and ventilators, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts together will purchase $5 billion of equipment and supplies.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7898

Reported Deaths: 292
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile119862
Jefferson96948
Montgomery4097
Lee40028
Marshall3427
Shelby32713
Chambers30021
Tallapoosa29518
Madison2344
Tuscaloosa2182
Baldwin1874
Etowah14310
Franklin1320
Coffee1300
Calhoun1053
Butler1051
Elmore1032
Walker990
Houston954
Marion836
DeKalb792
Sumter773
Randolph774
St. Clair760
Pike750
Morgan740
Wilcox723
Lowndes711
Talladega652
Russell610
Lauderdale612
Dallas593
Marengo583
Cullman580
Greene581
Chilton571
Pickens552
Hale522
Jackson502
Choctaw490
Autauga483
Limestone450
Barbour451
Covington451
Bibb430
Clarke421
Colbert412
Blount400
Macon402
Washington382
Dale340
Escambia312
Coosa301
Henry271
Crenshaw230
Clay221
Cherokee160
Winston160
Perry150
Bullock140
Lawrence140
Monroe131
Cleburne121
Lamar110
Geneva100
Conecuh90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13177

Reported Deaths: 210
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson290428
Shelby281555
Trousdale13461
Sumner65338
Bledsoe5980
Rutherford57911
Williamson4279
Out of TN3111
Wilson2735
Knox2435
Bedford2003
Robertson1790
Hamilton17213
Montgomery1482
Tipton1460
Madison1401
Putnam1365
Unassigned1180
McMinn1001
Cumberland801
Dickson800
Blount633
Fayette631
Washington570
Lake570
Cheatham530
Bradley531
Sullivan511
Sevier511
Macon503
Gibson501
Hickman450
Maury440
Greene432
Coffee410
Loudon370
Franklin361
Dyer360
Hawkins302
Marion291
Anderson281
Grundy281
Haywood251
Lauderdale240
Jefferson240
Weakley230
Marshall231
Smith221
DeKalb210
Monroe211
Hamblen192
Hardeman190
Carroll181
Lawrence170
Campbell161
Cocke160
Obion151
Lincoln140
Carter141
White140
Henry130
Cannon120
Perry120
Humphreys111
Scott110
McNairy110
Polk110
Chester100
Meigs90
Overton90
Henderson90
Warren80
Giles80
Stewart70
Jackson70
Crockett70
Hardin70
Roane70
Morgan60
Benton61
Grainger60
Rhea50
Clay50
Claiborne50
Houston50
Sequatchie50
Wayne40
Fentress40
Decatur40
Johnson30
Moore30
Union30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events