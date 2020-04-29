Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Navy launches broader investigation into virus-stricken aircraft carrier

Article Image

The Navy announced Wednesday that it is launching a broader inquiry into the circumstances surrounding...

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 8:37 AM
Updated: Apr 29, 2020 10:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

The Navy announced Wednesday that it is launching a broader inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, effectively delaying its recommendation that the ship's commanding officer be reinstated.

The announcement comes after Secretary of Defense Mark Esper previously declined to immediately endorse the Navy's original investigation into the issue which included a recommendation to reinstate Capt. Brett Crozier.

'After carefully reviewing the preliminary inquiry into the events surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), the Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday, provided me with his recommendations. Following our discussion, I have unanswered questions that the preliminary inquiry has identified and that can only be answered by a deeper review,' acting Navy Secretary James E. McPherson said in a statement.

'Therefore, I am directing Adm. Gilday to conduct a follow-on command investigation. This investigation will build on the good work of the initial inquiry to provide a more fulsome understanding of the sequence of events, actions, and decisions of the chain of command surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt,' he added.

Earlier Wednesday, two US defense officials and an official briefed on the matter told CNN that the announcement was expected.

Esper so far has not acted on the Navy's initial recommendation to restore Crozier to that position despite saying previously that he has 'an open mind' on whether the Navy should reinstate the fired commanding officer. And Wednesday's announcement of a broader investigation into the outbreak aboard the Roosevelt has only added to the uncertainty surrounding Crozier's future.

Meanwhile, sailors from the Roosevelt began returning to the aircraft carrier Wednesday for the first time since they were moved ashore because of Covid-19, the Navy announced in a statement.

As of Tuesday, the ship had 940 active coronavirus cases, compared with 955 on Monday, reflecting an increase in the number of sailors who have recovered.

The handing of the outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier which led to the firing of Crozier, the ship's commanding officer, and the resignation of the acting Navy Secretary, has been the subject of an initial Navy investigation.

US officials told CNN that senior Navy officials had recommended Friday that Crozier be reinstated but Esper was not prepared to immediately endorse that recommendation.

Two defense officials told CNN that the Navy had expected Esper to endorse the recommendation last Friday.

A Pentagon spokesman said Friday that Esper 'intends to thoroughly review the report and will meet again with Navy leadership to discuss next steps.'

Crozier was fired earlier this month for what the then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said was poor judgment by too widely disseminating a warning among Navy officials about the spread of the virus aboard his vessel, a warning that eventually made its way into the press.

While Modly publicly accused Crozier of sending his letter of warning to 20 to 30 people, the email to which the letter was attached shows that Crozier sent it to 10 people including his direct superior, according to a copy of the email obtained by The Washington Post.

'I believe if there is ever a time to ask for help it is now regardless of the impact on my career,' Crozier wrote in his email, the contents of which a US official directly familiar with the message confirmed to CNN.

Modly resigned days later over his handling of the incident, actions which included a $240,000 trip to Guam where he slammed Crozier and admonished sailors for giving Crozier a rousing send off in public remarks to the crew.

Following his ouster Crozier was initially reassigned to the headquarters of the Naval Air Forces Pacific command in San Diego but has remained in Guam where he is completing a mandatory quarantine period.

After he was fired Crozier was replaced as commanding officer of the aircraft carrier by the ship's former captain, Rear Admiral select Carlos Sardiello.

The Roosevelt is not the only ship facing an outbreak of the virus. A senior Navy official told CNN last week that there were currently coronavirus cases on 26 US Navy warships, and another 14 had been hit by the virus but the crew members impacted have recovered.

The USS Kidd, a Navy destroyer, has been hit particularly hard.

The number of coronavirus cases among the USS Kidd's crew has reached 78, nearly 25 percent of the ship's complement, two Navy officials told CNN Wednesday. The ship is now in port in San Diego and sailors are in the process of being isolated and quarantined on base.

This story has been updated with a statement from the Navy and additional background.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6779

Reported Deaths: 242
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile99446
Jefferson86141
Lee37725
Shelby31910
Marshall3136
Montgomery3025
Chambers29119
Tallapoosa27917
Madison2224
Tuscaloosa1990
Baldwin1713
Etowah1308
Coffee1050
Walker940
Calhoun923
Houston843
Elmore821
Marion766
DeKalb762
St. Clair700
Morgan680
Pike650
Randolph624
Wilcox601
Talladega592
Sumter552
Russell550
Lowndes531
Chilton521
Cullman520
Pickens471
Greene471
Jackson462
Butler451
Limestone440
Franklin440
Marengo443
Bibb420
Hale412
Autauga404
Choctaw390
Dallas373
Barbour370
Macon352
Covington351
Blount340
Washington331
Coosa311
Lauderdale302
Clarke281
Colbert272
Escambia271
Dale250
Henry221
Clay191
Crenshaw160
Cherokee150
Winston130
Lawrence120
Cleburne121
Monroe121
Bullock120
Lamar100
Perry90
Conecuh90
Geneva80
Fayette50
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10052

Reported Deaths: 188
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson238325
Shelby237644
Sumner60835
Bledsoe5890
Rutherford43410
Williamson3998
Out of TN2512
Wilson2493
Knox2145
Bedford1672
Hamilton14913
Montgomery1392
Robertson1390
Madison1281
Putnam1155
Tipton960
Dickson710
McMinn700
Cumberland701
Blount553
Washington540
Fayette531
Trousdale501
Lake500
Sullivan471
Sevier461
Bradley461
Hickman430
Greene422
Cheatham420
Gibson411
Maury400
Macon393
Unassigned350
Dyer330
Coffee330
Franklin321
Hawkins302
Grundy281
Marion281
Loudon280
Anderson241
Marshall221
Smith201
Haywood191
Jefferson180
Weakley180
Carroll181
Lawrence170
Lauderdale170
Hamblen172
Cocke160
Monroe141
DeKalb140
Campbell141
Carter121
Lincoln120
Obion121
Cannon110
Hardeman110
Scott110
McNairy110
Henry110
Humphreys101
Chester100
Polk80
Perry80
Overton80
Warren70
Roane70
Jackson70
Stewart70
Crockett70
Benton61
Meigs60
Morgan60
Henderson60
Hardin50
White50
Claiborne50
Clay50
Grainger50
Giles50
Sequatchie50
Fentress40
Decatur40
Wayne40
Houston40
Moore30
Union30
Johnson30
Rhea30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events