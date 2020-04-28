5 bodies were found in a Milwaukee home after a man called 911 and said his family was dead, police say

A man was arrested Monday after he called 911 and said "his family was dead," Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said during a press conference.
Officers responded to the home after receiving a call around 10:30 a.m., Morales said. They discovered five people dead.
The victims -- aged 14 to 41 -- were all known to the man who called 911, according to Morales.
"This is a very tragic event," Morales said.
A weapon was recovered at the scene and it is believed that the shooter acted alone, Morales said.
A child, believed to be three years old, survived the shooting, according to Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett who spoke with CNN affiliate WDJT when he visited the scene Monday.
It is unclear what led up to the deadly shooting and an investigation is ongoing.
