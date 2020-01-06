SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - A 5.8-magnitude quake has jolted Puerto Ricans out of their beds as the strongest quake yet to hit the U.S. territory that has been shaking for the past week.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck Monday morning just south of the island at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (over 6 miles). There was no tsunami threat.
Angel Vazquez, emergency management director for the southern coastal city of Ponce, told The Associated Press that power outages were reported in some parts of Puerto Rico following the quake. Small landslides closed some roads on the south coast.
Related Content
- 5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
- 6.0 quake hits Puerto Rico, no damage immediately reported
- California assesses damage after biggest quake in 20 years
- Official: 2 more months to restore power in Puerto Rico
- TVA crew makes more than electrical connections in Puerto Rico
- Community raises money to buy emergency vehicle for Puerto Rico
- Strong quakes prompt Hawaii woman to evacuate
- 6.4 quake rattles Southern California, Nevada
- Storm damage reported in Sheffield
- Puerto Rico gov will not seek re-election, leaves his party