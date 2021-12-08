Clear

$56K Alzheimer’s drug avoiding Biden’s cost curbs, for now

Seniors soon will be paying higher premiums so Medicare can set aside a contingency fund for the drug.

Posted: Dec 8, 2021 4:47 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new $56,000-a-year Alzheimer’s medication that’s leading to one of the biggest increases ever in Medicare premiums is highlighting the limitations of President Joe Biden’s strategy for curbing prescription drug costs.

The medication known as Aduhelm would be protected from Medicare price negotiations for more than a decade under the Democratic drug pricing compromise before Congress. That's because the bill doesn’t allow Medicare to negotiate over newly launched drugs.

Seniors soon will be paying higher premiums so Medicare can set aside a contingency fund for Aduhelm. Medicare’s Part B premium will jump by $21.60 a month next year, to $170.10.

