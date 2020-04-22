After spending a year in space, astronaut Scott Kelly shares how he dealt with isolation

Retired astronaut Scott Kelly knows a thing or two about being isolated.

Throughout his career with NASAS, he has been on four space flights. His last one lasted nearly a year.

"You don't see the Earth as it appears on a map, you see a planet," Kelly said. "It's smaller than we think, we are all connected more than we may realize."

Now, he is sharing his experience while people across the world are self-quarentining during the pandemic.

While he said it is a lot different than being up in space, he is taking some of the same pracices he used then and applying them to his life now.

"You know in my experience being on the space station, one thing I tried not to do is count down the days until it was over," Kelly said.

There is really no telling when this pandemic could be over. However, there are ways to help stay mentally in check. For Kelly, when he was on a mission, he would maintain a routine.

"It was important to follow a schedule," Kelly said. "You know taking care of yourself, your environment."

Before, he left for space, he met with psychologists and trained himself mentally. Most of that training was centered around how to communicate.

"It's about staying connected with your family, it's about letting the people you know, your crew mates, in this case who you are in quarantine with, if there are things that they are doing that are bothering you, don't let that stuff go," Kelly said. "If you do, it's just going to get worse."

He said he discovered hobbies as well and even found confiding in himself helped.

"I made a journal when I was in space, and you know even if you don't have people to talk about or complain to, being open about it with yourself by writing can be a very cathartic process," Kelly said.

While people may physically be separated right now, Kelly said it is a time for unity.

"I was leaving the space station for the last time, and this is a place I spent over 500 days of my life on and I'm look out the window at the part I can see from the Russian soyuz, and I'm thinking to myself, we built this space station," Kelly said.

"A lot of it was built there in Huntsville, Alabama, by the way, but we built it as a country, {and} as an international partnership, built in this extreme environment, this is one of the hardest things we've ever done and if we can do this, we can do anything, including, beat this virus."

He said when he was in space, he would remind himself he had a mission to complete. He said right now for everyone, our mission should be to do what we can to help stop the spread and give back if that's possible.

His hope is that we can look back at this time and be proud of how we handeled it.