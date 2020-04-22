Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Earth Day activities that are good for you and the planet during the pandemic

Article Image

This year's Earth Day -- the 50th anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement -- will be a quiet one.For humans, at least, the plane...

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 11:08 AM
Updated: Apr 22, 2020 11:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

This year's Earth Day -- the 50th anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement -- will be a quiet one.

For humans, at least, the planet is essentially closed on Wednesday, April 22, due to a worldwide pandemic.

The observance was created in the US by late former Democratic Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson to increase public awareness of environmental issues.

By 1990, Earth Day had gone global, mobilizing millions of people in more than 140 countries to take up environmental issues and turn them into a worldwide movement.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's celebrations are limited to our immediate and virtual surroundings.

Even though we can't celebrate our planet with community tree plantings, cleanups and national park visits this year, there are outdoor activities to enjoy within the vicinity of your home that are good for the planet and good for your health.

Walk, run or hike the Earth

On Earth Day, take a walk or run through the neighborhood. Go alone and relish your solitude, enjoying the time for free thought or listening to a podcast. Or take advantage of the opportunity for quality time with your loved ones and stroll with your family and dog by your side.

It's safe to do so if you make sure you 'keep your distance from other people' outside of your family, said Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Massachusetts.

'The key word is consideration,' Kuritzkes added. 'People need to be aware of their distance from others to be respectful and not crowd them, and not have other people crowding you. If people are respectful, it should be pretty simple to stay sufficiently far apart from other people so that there's really no risk.'

It's also good for your health. Walking in nature may even lead to less repetitive negative thoughts, according to research. And a study of older women in the US found the higher the number reached on their step counters each day, the lower their rate of premature death.

Getting your heart pumping by walking may improve your executive functioning skills, a 2018 study also concluded. Those are the skills centered in the part of your brain that helps you take care of yourself and keep up with chores and bills.

And walking at a decent speed may reduce your risk of developing high blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels as much as running.

Running has been found to reduce stress, alleviate symptoms of depression and improve self-esteem. The activity has also been tied to living longer by improving heart health and sleep, and staving off cognitive decline.

But is going to the beach okay? And what about hiking? If you can keep a respectful distance from other people and pay attention to hygiene, both are acceptable, Kuritzkes said.

A beach that is isolated, unpopular and uncrowded is best. If you hike on a nearby trail, maintain the same distance of at least six feet apart from others. Bring hand sanitizer and wipes so that if you stop to eat or sit on picnic tables and benches, you can disinfect your hands, Kuritzkes suggested.

Biking for strength and a good mood

Cycling through your neighborhood, on a trail or into town is permissible, as 'most people on bicycles are reasonably far apart from each other,' Kuritzkes said. And since you'd be speeding down a road or path, there's not much opportunity to transfer the virus by closely talking with people.

Just be courteous to those around you. If you do need to come to a halt, be sure you're maintaining the proper distance from other cyclists or pedestrians.

Considering the health boosts, climbing aboard a two wheeler for exercise is easy on your joints, for one, as your weight rests on your pelvis and not your legs. Cycling is beneficial for your heart, brain and blood vessels, according to Harvard Medical School. It can also trigger the release of endorphins, the body's feel-good chemicals.

Different phases of pedaling also help you build muscles in your thighs, calves and hips. The exercise builds bone density and smaller muscles, too: You use your abdominal muscles to balance and stay upright, and your arm and shoulder muscles to hold on and steer.

Those benefits can carry over to everyday activities, improving your balance when you walk or stand and extending your endurance.

Stay in touch with the Earth by gardening

Putter around in your garden on Earth Day to keep in touch with nature and appreciate whatever you pull from its soil.

One study found gardening may prevent brain shrinkage in older adults. Our cognitive abilities, including learning and memory, partly depend on the size of our brains.

Gardening is good for the Earth when you replenish its soil in the form of compost or grow flowers from which bees can graze for pollen and plant nectar. But it's also advantageous for reaching a state of mindfulness.

Horticultural therapy is rooted in the idea that interacting with plants contributes to well-being. Caring for plants can improve your mood, blood pressure, heart rate and stress hormone levels. But we may also have a philosophical lesson to learn from plants.

In a 2018 CNN article on the topic, horticultural therapist Libba Shortridge described the life cycle of a seed to a group at Skyland Trail, a mental health treatment center in Atlanta, Georgia.

At first, a seed may appear dormant and hopeless. What does it need to grow? It requires sun and water, and patience, courage and confidence from you, to name a few. We could use those things as we navigate this unsettling time.

Enjoy the meditative qualities of nature

You might also celebrate the natural world by forest bathing.

The term comes from the Japanese word shinrin-yoku, which means 'immersing in the forest atmosphere.' Since the 1980s, the Japanese have managed forests to help citizens relax and reduce stress.

Studies have shown that within just 15 minutes of this immersion, stress levels can decrease while your heart rate and blood pressure improve. You might even feel less depressed, or not as anxious, which is considerably needed during these vexing times.

Getting some fresh air is also a boon to instilling good behavior in children. A recent study found children who felt connected to nature -- feeling pleasure when seeing wildflowers and animals, hearing sounds of nature -- were more likely to engage in behaviors that helped other people. They scored higher on a happiness scale, too.

And if the weather's nice, give meditating outside a shot if you can find a quiet space. Numerous studies bolster the slew of benefits meditation has to offer: It may help keep your immune system functioning optimally. A consistent practice can help us better respond to stressful situations by reshaping our brains to become more resilient.

In studies of meditation newbies, scientists found improvement in the region of the brain that regulates emotion, contributing to a state of mindfulness. Meditation may even slow aging in your brain.

Virtual Earth Day activities

You could also ring in Earth Day's half-century anniversary with the help of your phone or computer.

Stream an eco-documentary on the Discovery Channel or Netflix. Throughout the rest of the week, EarthxFilm, an international nonprofit environmental organization that showcases environmental films, is streaming shorts and films that raise awareness for dozens of environmental issues.

There's also a multitude of animal livestreams coming to you from aquariums, zoos and sanctuaries.

How we'll celebrate Earth Day this year may be unusual, but there's no shortage of enjoyable activities that are good for your health and the planet and that will keep you safe during a pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 5356

Reported Deaths: 191
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile71437
Jefferson69826
Lee31919
Shelby2736
Chambers25916
Montgomery2453
Tallapoosa22814
Madison2034
Marshall1945
Tuscaloosa1581
Baldwin1233
Etowah1098
Walker910
Calhoun833
Houston733
Elmore731
Coffee681
Marion655
Randolph593
St. Clair590
DeKalb512
Morgan510
Talladega502
Wilcox491
Russell480
Pike460
Cullman450
Sumter440
Chilton440
Pickens430
Jackson412
Limestone400
Marengo352
Hale341
Lowndes320
Greene320
Bibb320
Autauga301
Dallas292
Barbour280
Macon272
Blount260
Covington260
Lauderdale254
Coosa241
Clarke241
Dale210
Henry200
Clay190
Choctaw180
Franklin180
Escambia170
Washington171
Colbert161
Butler150
Cherokee130
Cleburne121
Bullock110
Winston100
Lawrence100
Perry90
Lamar90
Conecuh90
Monroe91
Crenshaw60
Fayette40
Geneva40
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7394

Reported Deaths: 157
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby187339
Davidson171920
Sumner53031
Williamson3596
Rutherford3387
Out of TN2651
Knox1964
Wilson1871
Hamilton12412
Montgomery1242
Robertson1170
Bedford1052
Putnam953
Madison901
Tipton830
Cumberland590
Fayette481
Dickson460
Blount463
Washington460
Sullivan451
Greene372
Bradley371
Unassigned360
Macon343
Maury340
Gibson320
Sevier291
Hawkins282
Marion281
Dyer280
Franklin271
Grundy261
Loudon230
Trousdale231
Marshall221
Cheatham220
Coffee210
Anderson211
Lawrence160
Lauderdale160
Jefferson160
Smith141
Carroll141
Hamblen131
Campbell131
Haywood131
Scott120
DeKalb120
Cocke110
Lincoln110
Monroe111
Bledsoe110
Henry90
Obion91
Chester90
McNairy90
Weakley80
Hardeman80
Cannon80
Roane80
Overton70
Crockett60
Jackson60
Giles60
Humphreys60
Stewart60
McMinn60
Perry60
Clay50
Carter51
Claiborne50
Polk50
Morgan50
Henderson50
Decatur40
Benton40
White40
Houston40
Warren40
Lake40
Hardin40
Fentress40
Grainger40
Rhea30
Sequatchie30
Meigs30
Union30
Hickman30
Johnson20
Wayne20
Moore20
Lewis20
Van Buren10
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events