Clear

Coronavirus pandemic will cause global famines of 'biblical proportions,' UN warns

Article Image

Nigeria's lockdown is making life increasingly difficult for the country's poor. CNN's Stephanie Busari reports from Lagos on the desperation many face.

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 7:52 AM
Posted By: CNN

The world is facing multiple famines of "biblical proportions" in just a matter of months, the UN has said, warning that the coronavirus pandemic will push an additional 130 million people to the brink of starvation.

Famines could take hold in "about three dozen countries" in a worst-case scenario, the executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP) said in a stark address on Tuesday. Ten of those countries already have more than 1 million people on the verge of starvation, he said.

He cited conflict, an economic recession, a decline in aid and a collapse in oil prices as factors likely to lead to vast food shortages, and urged swift action to avert disaster.

"While dealing with a Covid-19 pandemic, we are also on the brink of a hunger pandemic," David Beasley told the UN's security council. "There is also a real danger that more people could potentially die from the economic impact of Covid-19 than from the virus itself."

The WFP had already warned that 2020 would be a devastating year for numerous countries ravaged by poverty or war, with 135 million people facing crisis levels of hunger or worse. Their updated projections nearly double that number.

When added to the 821 million people already chronically hungry, that scenario would push more than 1 billion people into dire situations.

The agency identified 55 countries most at risk of being plunged into famine in its annual report on food crises, released this week, warning that their fragile healthcare systems will be unable to cope with the impact of the virus.

"These countries may face an excruciating trade-off between saving lives or livelihoods or, in a worst-case scenario, saving people from the coronavirus to have them die from hunger," the report said.

Ten countries were singled out as particularly at-risk, after housing the worst food crises last year; Yemen, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Nigeria and Haiti.

Most of those countries have so far been spared the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, with the epicenter moving from China to Europe to North America, but the state of their healthcare institutions means even relatively small outbreaks could be devastating. To date, more than 2.5 million cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed globally.

'We do not have time on our side'

Even before the outbreak of the coronavirus, food supplies in some of the most vulnerable regions in the world were being directly affected by impacts such as crop failures and locust swarms.

Exceptional drought followed by extremely heavy rainfall markedly decreased the seasonal crop yield in the Horn of Africa during 2019. These irregular weather and climate patterns also contributed to the worst desert locust invasion in 25 years, which further threatened the crop supply in the region.

Meanwhile, the combination of conflict, climate-related shocks and crop pests had resulted in the world's worst food crisis in Yemen, according to the agency.

The new, coronavirus-related factors affecting each region were myriad. "Lockdowns and economic recession are expected to lead to a major loss of income among the working poor," Beasley said. Overseas remittances will also drop sharply, affecting countries such as Haiti, Nepal, and Somalia, for example.

"The loss of tourism receipts will damage countries such as Ethiopia (and) the collapsing oil prices in lower-income countries like South Sudan will have an impact significantly," he added.

He appealed to UN member states to act now, telling them: "There are no famines yet. But I must warn you that if we don't prepare and act now -- to secure access, avoid funding shortfalls and disruptions to trade -- we could be facing multiple famines of biblical proportions within a short few months.

"The truth is, we do not have time on our side, so let's act wisely -- and let's act fast," he added. "I do believe that with our expertise and partnerships, we can bring together the teams and the programs necessary to make certain the Covid-19 pandemic does not become a humanitarian and food crisis catastrophe."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 5342

Reported Deaths: 190
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile71437
Jefferson69826
Lee31919
Shelby2736
Chambers25916
Montgomery2453
Tallapoosa22814
Madison2034
Marshall1945
Tuscaloosa1581
Baldwin1233
Etowah1098
Walker910
Calhoun833
Houston733
Elmore731
Coffee681
Marion655
Randolph593
St. Clair590
DeKalb512
Morgan510
Talladega502
Wilcox491
Russell480
Pike460
Cullman450
Sumter440
Chilton440
Pickens430
Jackson412
Limestone400
Marengo352
Hale341
Lowndes320
Greene320
Bibb320
Autauga301
Dallas292
Barbour280
Macon272
Blount260
Covington260
Lauderdale254
Coosa241
Clarke241
Dale210
Henry200
Clay190
Choctaw180
Franklin180
Escambia170
Washington171
Colbert161
Butler150
Cherokee130
Cleburne121
Bullock110
Winston100
Lawrence100
Perry90
Lamar90
Conecuh90
Monroe91
Crenshaw60
Fayette40
Geneva40
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7394

Reported Deaths: 157
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby187339
Davidson171920
Sumner53031
Williamson3596
Rutherford3387
Out of TN2651
Knox1964
Wilson1871
Hamilton12412
Montgomery1242
Robertson1170
Bedford1052
Putnam953
Madison901
Tipton830
Cumberland590
Fayette481
Dickson460
Blount463
Washington460
Sullivan451
Greene372
Bradley371
Unassigned360
Macon343
Maury340
Gibson320
Sevier291
Hawkins282
Marion281
Dyer280
Franklin271
Grundy261
Loudon230
Trousdale231
Marshall221
Cheatham220
Coffee210
Anderson211
Lawrence160
Lauderdale160
Jefferson160
Smith141
Carroll141
Hamblen131
Campbell131
Haywood131
Scott120
DeKalb120
Cocke110
Lincoln110
Monroe111
Bledsoe110
Henry90
Obion91
Chester90
McNairy90
Weakley80
Hardeman80
Cannon80
Roane80
Overton70
Crockett60
Jackson60
Giles60
Humphreys60
Stewart60
McMinn60
Perry60
Clay50
Carter51
Claiborne50
Polk50
Morgan50
Henderson50
Decatur40
Benton40
White40
Houston40
Warren40
Lake40
Hardin40
Fentress40
Grainger40
Rhea30
Sequatchie30
Meigs30
Union30
Hickman30
Johnson20
Wayne20
Moore20
Lewis20
Van Buren10
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events