Clear

Pro tips for working from home and staying healthy

Article Image

Ways to stay healthy and happy while working from home

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 7:17 AM
Posted By: CNN

The coronavirus is forcing many people to work at home for the first time ever.

While the idea of working in your pajamas and eating Oreos all day might seem appealing, in the long run that would be bad for your health.

Dr. Saju Mathew, a primary care physician in Atlanta, Georgia, says working from home could be a prescription for better health if you're disciplined.

Working from home gives you the independence to take regular exercise breaks, and instead of dashing to that fast food restaurant for a quick lunch, you can make a healthy, sit-down meal.

"This is really your opportunity to get in the best shape of your life," Mathew said.

He has a few simple guidelines to keep you happy and productive while working from home.

In the zone

"Since your home is going to encompass most aspects of your life like gym, cooking, socializing with others remotely, sleeping and relaxing, it's imperative that you are disciplined and organized," Mathews said.

He says it's important not to let your activities bleed into your other spaces at home. Have designated areas in your house to separate these daily tasks.

You should have a plan for daily meals, workouts and regular breaks.

He suggests you doff your pjs and dress in something resembling normal work attire. (Unless they're Superman pajamas. More on that later.)

How one stay-at-home worker does it

Freelance journalist Paul Kvinta has been happily working at home for more than 20 years.

He's developed a daily routine that mixes work and regular exercise, and he's even found a way to sneak in his daily steps while he's working.

"I pace when I talk on the phone. When I have long phone interviews, or even if I'm just chatting with whomever, I will literally walk laps in the house. I'm not sure if I could pull that off if I was in an office setting."

Kvinta also appreciates the freedom that working from home provides.

"So I keep my own hours. I wake up early, do most of my writing in the morning, do my phone interviews and by the afternoon, I'm ready to go for a run ... or sometimes I'll go for long walks. I'm setting my own schedule so I can exercise whenever I feel like it and I try to do something every day."

Kvinta also makes sure he doesn't spend too much time sitting.

"When you're working from home as I am, you're spending a lot of your day hunched over your laptop... so I do my best to move around as much as possible. And to adjust my posture when I'm working, ...every day I do a series of stretches, and I go for walks as much as possible. I would say I go for a walk at least once a day."

Mathew says these breaks are all-important: "For every hour that you work, get up and stretch, do some meditation. Deep breathing exercises will also cut down on stress levels."

The office ... but better

The most important thing about your workspace is that it's comfortable. You should not be working from bed or the couch.

"If you have a standing desk, recreate that at home. You also want to make sure that your chair is ergonomically comfortable and that it's an ergonomically friendly keyboard," Mathew said.

But that doesn't mean working from home can't convey some extra benefits. For Kvinta, that includes regularly working outside.

"So, I do have an office -- a dedicated office inside. But on beautiful days like today, I haul everything out, put it on my table on the porch, and I can work all day on the porch. It's pretty awesome."

Mathew recommends spending time on meal planning and filling that Instacart with healthy foods.

Don't eat mindlessly while working and try to avoid the temptation to snack all day. Instead, make yourself a nutritious lunch and sit down to eat it.

Know what you are going eat beforehand, to avoid spontaneous (bad) decisions.

You might never want to go back

For Kvinta, the idea of going back to an office is unappealing.

A few years ago, while on a business trip, he was offered some office space in Manhattan.

"One of my editors there said 'Oh, you're going be in New York. Hey, listen, when you're not going to your meetings and such, if you want to come by the office here, we'll make office space for you.' And I said: 'Oh, that sounds great.'"

So I sat there, and I tried to work but then the big guy walked by and I thought, 'Oh gosh, I need to look busy' and I realized I didn't have my bathrobe or my Superman pajamas on, and I couldn't walk all over the place when I was on the phone, and even though it was so lovely of them to offer me this office space, I didn't go back."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 5092

Reported Deaths: 173
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson68826
Mobile68033
Lee31115
Shelby2736
Chambers25713
Montgomery2313
Madison2024
Tallapoosa19312
Marshall1673
Tuscaloosa1531
Baldwin1173
Etowah1007
Walker900
Calhoun803
Houston702
Elmore691
Coffee640
Marion635
St. Clair570
Randolph563
Wilcox491
Russell480
Morgan480
Talladega471
DeKalb462
Cullman440
Chilton430
Pike410
Limestone400
Pickens400
Sumter400
Jackson392
Greene320
Bibb320
Lowndes310
Hale311
Marengo302
Autauga281
Dallas262
Macon262
Covington240
Lauderdale244
Clarke240
Coosa231
Blount220
Barbour220
Dale210
Clay190
Henry180
Franklin180
Choctaw170
Escambia160
Colbert161
Washington161
Butler140
Cleburne121
Cherokee120
Bullock110
Lawrence100
Lamar90
Monroe91
Conecuh90
Perry90
Winston90
Crenshaw60
Geneva40
Fayette30
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7238

Reported Deaths: 152
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby183935
Davidson167519
Sumner51831
Williamson3576
Rutherford3287
Out of TN2731
Knox1934
Wilson1851
Montgomery1222
Hamilton11812
Robertson1160
Putnam963
Madison871
Tipton830
Bedford762
Cumberland580
Unassigned570
Fayette461
Dickson460
Washington460
Blount463
Sullivan451
Bradley371
Greene352
Maury340
Macon343
Gibson310
Marion281
Dyer280
Franklin271
Hawkins272
Sevier261
Grundy251
Loudon230
Cheatham220
Trousdale211
Coffee200
Marshall161
Lauderdale160
Jefferson160
Anderson161
Lawrence150
Carroll151
Smith141
Haywood131
Campbell131
DeKalb120
Cocke110
Monroe111
Scott110
Bledsoe100
Lincoln100
Obion91
McNairy90
Henry90
Cannon80
Chester80
Roane80
Hamblen81
Weakley80
Hardeman70
Overton70
Crockett60
Stewart60
McMinn60
Perry60
Humphreys60
Jackson60
Carter51
Clay50
Giles50
Warren50
Morgan50
Polk50
Claiborne50
Henderson40
Houston40
White40
Lake40
Hardin40
Grainger40
Benton40
Fentress40
Decatur40
Union30
Sequatchie30
Meigs30
Wayne20
Rhea20
Hickman20
Moore20
Lewis20
Johnson20
Unicoi10
Van Buren10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events