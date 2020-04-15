Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

You might not be able to go to the moon. But, with this new NASA competition, your idea could

Article Image

NASA could give you $30,000 for your mini payload designs.NASA has announced its "Honey, I Shrunk the NASA Payload" competition, in an effort to crowd...

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 8:34 AM
Posted By: CNN

NASA could give you $30,000 for your mini payload designs.

NASA has announced its "Honey, I Shrunk the NASA Payload" competition, in an effort to crowdsource an idea to develop mini payloads to be sent to the moon in the next few years. The payloads would send resources to support a sustained human presence on the moon, NASA said in a news release.

"Imagine a rover the size of your Roomba crawling the moon's surface," the website states. "These small rovers developed by NASA and commercial partners provide greater mission flexibility and allow NASA to collect key information about the lunar surface. However, existing science payloads are too big, too heavy, and require too much power for these rovers and new, miniaturized payload designs are needed."

Payloads, the release continued, will have to be the size of a bar of soap to fit into the new rovers.

There are two award categories for the competition: lunar resource potential and lunar environment. The first-place winners for each category will be awarded $30,000.

Those interested should submit their proposals by June 8. Winners are set to be announced in mid-July.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events