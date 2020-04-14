Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Freeze Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Amazon is hiring 75,000 more workers to keep up with demand during pandemic

Article Image

Amazon plans to hire...

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 7:24 AM
Posted By: CNN

Amazon plans to hire 75,000 more workers to meet increased demand for household essentials and other goods spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

The tech giant on Monday also said it has hired 100,000 new workers for its distribution centers since announcing plans to do so in mid-March. Amazon said it now expects to spend more than $500 million in pay increases for workers, up from its previous expectation of $350 million.

Amazon faces a difficult balancing act. The company is racing to bring on workers to meet surging demand from customers who are stuck inside at the same time that it faces pressure from lawmakers and workers to take more safety precautions and potentially close facilities hit by the virus.

"Our top concern is ensuring the health and safety of our employees. We made over 150 process updates to help protect employees—from enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures to piloting new efforts like using disinfectant fog in our New York fulfillment center," Amazon wrote in a blog post on Monday.

There have been coronavirus cases reported at facilities in Washington, California and New York among others, prompting calls for fulfillment centers to be closed for deep cleaning. Employees have also staged walkouts to protest Amazon's decision to keep warehouses open.

Earlier this month, Amazon said it would rapidly expand temperature checks for employees. But some Amazon employees and applicants previously told CNN Business they continue to be worried about crowded hiring events, limited access to disinfectant wipes and Amazon's overall ability to follow through on its promises.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 3734

Reported Deaths: 99
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson61215
Mobile46817
Lee2508
Shelby2305
Chambers2128
Madison1873
Montgomery1355
Tuscaloosa1210
Marshall1022
Tallapoosa1015
Walker840
Etowah777
Baldwin721
Calhoun610
Marion564
Houston471
St. Clair430
Morgan420
Randolph404
Cullman391
Talladega381
Limestone370
Coffee360
Elmore350
Chilton330
Wilcox310
DeKalb270
Russell270
Jackson262
Pickens230
Marengo221
Lauderdale224
Sumter210
Pike210
Autauga191
Clarke190
Greene180
Coosa180
Bibb170
Hale150
Lowndes150
Macon151
Dallas140
Blount140
Clay140
Covington130
Henry130
Dale120
Cleburne120
Washington121
Barbour100
Franklin100
Colbert101
Choctaw100
Cherokee90
Lamar80
Lawrence80
Butler80
Escambia80
Monroe71
Perry60
Bullock50
Conecuh50
Fayette40
Winston40
Crenshaw30
Geneva10
Unassigned00
Huntsville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events