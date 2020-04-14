Clear
Walmart limits the number of customers in stores to help fight the spread of coronavirus

Walmart VP Dan Bartlett responds to an opinion piece written by one of the company's employees where she wrote about her fear of contracting coronavirus and how it might affect her financially.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 7:23 AM
Posted By: CNN

Walmart on Saturday began limiting the number of customers who can be in its stores at once because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people," Walmart's executive vice president and chief operating officer Dacona Smith wrote in a Friday blog post. "We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop."

No more than five customers are allowed per 1,000 square feet in the store at any given time, the retail giant announced in the blog post. Once a store reaches that capacity, a customer can't enter until another exits.

Walmart is using floor markers, asking people to move in one direction in each aisle and avoid close contact with others. Customers will be directed to use a different door to exit than the one they entered.

"We know that in ordinary times a store is a gathering place for members of a community to connect and socialize. We look forward to the time when that is again the case," Smith wrote.

Walmart previously announced measures to deal with the pandemic, including expanded paid leave ad closing stores overnight to clean and restock. It also began making gloves, masks available to employees.

Other retailers have made similar changes. As of March 23, Best Buy limited customers to no more than 10 to 15 in its stores. Target said in a Thursday press release it would limit the number of shoppers "when needed" and that "occupancy limits will vary by location."

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 3734

Reported Deaths: 99
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson61215
Mobile46817
Lee2508
Shelby2305
Chambers2128
Madison1873
Montgomery1355
Tuscaloosa1210
Marshall1022
Tallapoosa1015
Walker840
Etowah777
Baldwin721
Calhoun610
Marion564
Houston471
St. Clair430
Morgan420
Randolph404
Cullman391
Talladega381
Limestone370
Coffee360
Elmore350
Chilton330
Wilcox310
DeKalb270
Russell270
Jackson262
Pickens230
Marengo221
Lauderdale224
Sumter210
Pike210
Autauga191
Clarke190
Greene180
Coosa180
Bibb170
Hale150
Lowndes150
Macon151
Dallas140
Blount140
Clay140
Covington130
Henry130
Dale120
Cleburne120
Washington121
Barbour100
Franklin100
Colbert101
Choctaw100
Cherokee90
Lamar80
Lawrence80
Butler80
Escambia80
Monroe71
Perry60
Bullock50
Conecuh50
Fayette40
Winston40
Crenshaw30
Geneva10
Unassigned00
