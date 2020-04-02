Boeing offering buyouts as it projects recovery will take years

Boeing is offering employees buyouts as its CEO said it will take years for the airlines and aerospace industry to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

In a memo to employees, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said the company is offering voluntary layoff packages that will provide exiting employees with pay and benefits. Calhoun said the company is doing so "to reduce the need for other workforce actions."

Boeing had 161,000 employees at the start of this year, with about a third of them represented by unions.

The aircraft maker has been hit hard by the coronavirus. Airlines around the globe have seen their revenue virtually disappear and are taking steps to cut capital spending, including aircraft purchases.

"One thing is already clear: It will take time for the aerospace industry to recover from the crisis," Calhoun said in the memo.

"When the world emerges from the pandemic, the size of the commercial market and the types of products and services our customers want and need will likely be different," he wrote. "We will need to balance the supply and demand accordingly as the industry goes through the recovery process for years to come. It's important we start adjusting to our new reality now."