Coronavirus causing stress for expectant Huntsville mothers

For expecting mothers right now, the pandemic is causing some anxiety. Huntsville Hospital is changing its policies when it comes to who is even allowed in a delivery room.

They are only allowing one visitor in a delivery room, and no children are allowed at all.

Crystal Renz due date was Wednesday. However, her baby is being stubborn. Thursday, Renz said her doctor will be inducing labor to welcome her second child. It is a time that is supposed to be filled with joy.

"You just really never know what your risks factors are, and what the world is going to look like when you get up the next day," Renz said.

Kirsten Clark is Renz's doula.

"Everybody is under a whole lot of stress," Clark said.

While she is not a health care provider, she is trained to provide both emotional and medical support.

"Having that uncertainty that my member of my health care team may be barred from my labor and delivery room is really freaking people out," Clark said.

Luckily, Renz said her doctor is allowing Clark to be there Thursday, as long as she brings her certification.

"There's probably not a more vulnerable moment in a woman's life than giving birth," Renz said.

For Lynsie Lamitie, she has until June until her first child is due.

"I'm really banking on Kirsten to be there for us," Lamitie said.

She decided to hire a doula to help navigate the pregnancy. Lamitie was already dealing with the fact her mother, who lives out of state, likely will not be there.

Now, she is worried if the coronavirus gets worse, at some point, the hospital might not allow Clark inside at all.

"It's important to me that she's there because she has been with me this whole time," Lamitie said.

As much as Lamitie is trying to stay positive, she can't help but worry some.

"I don't think we have enough information on what will happen down the road," Lamitie said.

According to the CDC, it is unclear right now if pregnant women are at a higher risk of getting the coronavirus. It is also unclear if or how it could affect the health of a baby after birth.

However, there is prelimary research on the topic out of Wuhan, China, where coronavirus originated. Doctors said the virus is not transmitted from moms to their newborns, after 4 women gave birth while infected with the disease.

None of the babies had any serious symptoms, and all of their mothers made a full recovery.

