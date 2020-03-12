Clear

Brazilian president's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus, days after meeting Trump

Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for Brazilian President...

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 12:27 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 1:45 PM
Posted By: CNN

Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, two sources have told CNN. Bolsonaro's health is being monitored.

It comes just days after Wajngarten met US President Donald Trump in Florida.

Bolsonaro's aide posted an image of himself standing with Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.

He was accompanying Bolsonaro on a trip to the US, during which the two leaders dined together. Earlier in the day, the pair had spoken to reporters about the coronavirus outbreak.

'I'm not concerned at all,' Trump told the press. He had been asked about his attendance at the CPAC conference, where another person was also tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump said he was aware of the aide's diagnosis during remarks in the Oval Office on Thursday.

'We did nothing very unusual, we sat next to each other for a period of time,' he added, referring to Bolsonaro.

Trump on Wednesday announced sweeping travel bans for people coming into the United States from mainland Europe, as his administration attempts to tackle the ongoing pandemic.

