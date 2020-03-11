Walmart announced an emergency leave policy after one of its employees in Cynthiana, Kentucky, tested positive for coronavirus, according to a memo sent to employees.
The employee's condition is improving, and she is receiving medical care, according to a memo from John Furner, US CEO of Walmart, Sam's Club CEO Kath McLay, and Donna Morris, Walmart's Chief People Officer.
Walmart, the nation's largest private employer, has been in contact with health experts and will "continue to take precautions and actions to keep our stores, clubs and other facilities clean and ensure the well-being of our associates, customers and members."
The are at least 849 cases of coronavirus in the US, according to the state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Related Content
- Walmart confirms coronavirus case in one of its stores
- 2 coronavirus cases confirmed in Georgia
- First coronavirus case confirmed in Tennessee
- First US case of Wuhan coronavirus confirmed by CDC
- Wuhan coronavirus whistleblower doctor dies as confirmed cases top 30,000
- Coronavirus phone lines open after confirmed case in Tennessee
- Measles case confirmed in Alabama
- CDC has confirmed 35 cases of novel coronavirus in the US
- 3 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Tennessee, bringing state total to 7
- Shootout inside Walmart store in Mobile leaves 2 dead