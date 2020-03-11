Clear

Walmart confirms coronavirus case in one of its stores

Article Image

Walmart announced an emergency leave policy after one of its employees in Cynthiana, Kentucky, tested positive for...

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 7:21 AM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 8:31 AM
Posted By: CNN

Walmart announced an emergency leave policy after one of its employees in Cynthiana, Kentucky, tested positive for coronavirus, according to a memo sent to employees.

The employee's condition is improving, and she is receiving medical care, according to a memo from John Furner, US CEO of Walmart, Sam's Club CEO Kath McLay, and Donna Morris, Walmart's Chief People Officer.

Walmart, the nation's largest private employer, has been in contact with health experts and will "continue to take precautions and actions to keep our stores, clubs and other facilities clean and ensure the well-being of our associates, customers and members."

The are at least 849 cases of coronavirus in the US, according to the state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events