Two US service members killed in Iraq

Two US service members were killed on Sunday in Iraq by enemy forces, the Pentagon said in a statement Monday morning.
The individuals' names have not yet be released pending notification to next of kin.
The soldiers were killed while 'advising and accompanying Iraqi Security Forces during a mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold' in the country, the statement said.
Earlier this year, the Iraqi Parliament voted to end the presence of all foreign troops in Iraq. The vote represented a rebuke of the US over its targeted airstrike on Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian commander who was killed in January.
CNN reported in January that there were roughly 5,000 US troops stationed in Iraq. The Trump administration has said it does not intend to pull troops out of the country.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
