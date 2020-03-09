A preliminary 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California Sunday night, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake occurred near Petrolia, California, the agency said.
There were no immediate reports of damage. No tsunami warnings or watches have been issues as a result, according to the Tsunami Warning Center.
Related Content
- Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Northern California coast
- Northern California wildfires spreading
- Earthquakes hit Indonesia, including 7.5 magnitude tremor near Palu
- Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Tennessee; felt in Atlanta
- Powerful Earthquake Rocks Southern California
- Wildfires continue to spread in Northern California
- Earthquake reported near Scottsboro
- Fire roaring through Northern California triples in size
- Earthquake reported in Madison County
- Earthquake reported in North Alabama
Scroll for more content...