Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Northern California coast

A preliminary 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California Sunday night, according to the US Geological Survey.The quake occur...

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 7:23 AM
Posted By: CNN

A preliminary 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California Sunday night, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake occurred near Petrolia, California, the agency said.

There were no immediate reports of damage. No tsunami warnings or watches have been issues as a result, according to the Tsunami Warning Center.

