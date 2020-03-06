Mars like you've never seen it before, a celebrity takes an ill-timed fall and two lucky escapes from potential catastrophes. Here are the must-watch videos of the week.

Mars gets a new look

Have you ever wanted to take a trip to Mars? While that may not be possible yet, NASA's Curiosity rover has collected eye-popping new images of the planet's surface. The rover captured around 1,000 images over four days, including a stunning 1.8 billion-pixel panorama.

Off-balance

Ever been walking in a public place and taken an embarrassing fall? It happens. Oprah showed that it can happen to anyone after she took an unfortunately timed spill while talking about balance during her 2020 tour. She's recovering but still a little sore, she announced in a social media post.

A close call and a miracle

Heart-stopping video out of California shows the moment a train crushes a car trying to cross the tracks. Amazingly, the driver of the car walked away with minor injuries. The video is a good reminder to always double-check before attempting to cross train tracks.

Right place at the right time

One truck driver in New Jersey is thanking his lucky stars after colliding with a guardrail. A quick-thinking state trooper pulled the man from his vehicle right as it explodes. The driver's daughter got emotional as she described watching the nerve-racking footage.

A different kind of extreme home makeover

Not ready to let go of the winter weather? Residents in a New York town woke up to quite a surprise when their houses were completely covered with thick layers of ice. Forty-eight straight hours of gale-force winds blew lake water ashore, causing the ice. As dazzling as the sight is, residents are concerned it could damage their homes.