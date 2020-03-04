Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tennessee State Prison where 'The Green Mile' and 'Walk the Line' were filmed was severely damaged by tornado

Article Image

A prison where scenes from "The Green Mile" and the Johnny Cash biopic "Walk the Line" were filmed was torn apart as a...

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 4:09 PM
Posted By: CNN

A prison where scenes from "The Green Mile" and the Johnny Cash biopic "Walk the Line" were filmed was torn apart as a tornado ripped through Tennessee.

The Tennessee State Prison, just west of Nashville, suffered extensive damage Tuesday, according to the state's department of corrections.

A 40-yard section of a stone wall and several power poles were knocked down. Piles of brick walls filled the prison's courtyard but no people were wounded, Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker said in a video posted online.

Parker said a nearby records storage building was destroyed and some vehicles had either extensive damage or were missing.

The prison closed in 1992 and has mostly been kept off limits to the public. Its unique architecture has caught the attention of movie producers.

Stephen King's inspired "The Green Mile" was partially filmed there as well as "The Last Castle."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events